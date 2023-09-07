Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Gatos Silver, Inc. (GATO) Updated Cerro Los Gatos Life of Mine Plan and Investor Call (Transcript)

Sep. 07, 2023 1:34 PM ETGatos Silver, Inc. (GATO), GATO:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.42K Followers

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Updated Cerro Los Gatos Life of Mine Plan and Investor Call September 7, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Dale Andres - Chief Executive Officer

Tony Scott - Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Technical Services

Conference Call Participants

Cosmos Chiu - CIBC

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. And welcome to the Gatos Silver Conference Call on a 2023 update to the Cerro Los Gatos Life of Mine Plan, Mineral Reserves and resources.

Presenting today will be Dale Andres, CEO of Gatos Silver; and Tony Scott, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Technical Services. We will conclude today's session with a question-and-answer period where other members of the Gatos Silver management team will be available [Operator Instructions].

Turning your attention to Slide 2. Please note today's call contains forward-looking statements. Various risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to vary. Gatos Silver does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

I would now like to turn the call over to Dale Andres. Please go ahead, sir.

Dale Andres

Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone. Slide 3 highlights the significant life extension objectives achieved with the updated mineral reserve estimate that we announced yesterday. Our mine life has been extended by almost three years through to the end of 2030, exceeding our target of adding one to two years. The updated life of mine plan shows strong and consistent free cash flow, averaging $75 million per year and that's on a 100% after-tax basis and delivering an NPV of $462 million. This is an increase of $123 million over last year's plan and that's for the comparable period, which is July 1, 2023 onwards. This includes 46% more silver ounces in the new reserve compared to the previous life of mine plan, and that's from that date as well July 1st. It is important to note that this

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.