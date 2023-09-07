Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

DraftKings: Hitting On All Cylinders

Sep. 07, 2023 2:50 PM ETDraftKings Inc. (DKNG)PENN
Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
2.2K Followers

Summary

  • After saying in June that I'd bet on DraftKings Inc. posting Q2 positive EBITDA, the company delivered, helping send shares higher.
  • PENN Entertainment, Inc. and ESPN forming a strategic partnership increases competition, but DraftKings and FanDuel still have built-in advantages moving forward.
  • I'd take some trading profits and let the rest ride on the stock.

Online Fantasy Sports Sites, FanDuel And DraftKings, Under Scrutiny Of Government

Scott Olson

When I last looked at DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) back in June, I wrote that in the near term I'd make the bet that DKNG would hit adjusted EBITDA positive in Q2 and that the stock

This article was written by

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
2.2K Followers
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.