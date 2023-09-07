Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

GameStop Q2 Earnings: Stock Not Undervalued, Neither A Buy Nor A Sell

Sep. 07, 2023 2:34 PM ETGameStop Corp. (GME)1 Comment
Anna Sokolidou profile picture
Anna Sokolidou
2.69K Followers

Summary

  • GameStop's quarterly earnings show a decrease in net loss and a slight decline in sales.
  • The company's fundamentals, including net losses and poor sales, raise concerns.
  • GME stock is not undervalued and carries downside risks, but there is potential for strategic changes or market speculation.

Markets Open Ahead Of Fed Chairman Powell"s Afternoon Remarks On Interest Rates

Michael M. Santiago

GameStop (NYSE:GME) has just reported its quarterly earnings. I covered the company several times before. So, this can be viewed as an update of my analysis.

GameStop Q2 earnings and recent developments

On the surface, it looks

This article was written by

Anna Sokolidou profile picture
Anna Sokolidou
2.69K Followers
A research analyst and a freelance writer looking for value investment opportunities. I have several years of investing experience. I am mostly interested in writing about bargain stocks of large companies. My interest is not limited to American companies but extends to firms operating in other countries but listed on US stock exchanges.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

k
karondongotbanned
Today, 3:02 PM
Comments (5.46K)
GME is never a sell if you want 100% gain by end of this year
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.