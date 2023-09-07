Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Spire Global: A Potentially Beautiful Satellite Business Covered By The Sky

Sep. 07, 2023 3:13 PM ETSpire Global, Inc. (SPIR)1 Comment
Summary

  • Despite a strong operational performance, the Spire Global, Inc. share price had been suffering from uncertainties resulting from a looming reverse stock split and an ATM offering being currently in place.
  • The much-feared reverse stock split being implemented last week now paves the way for a new class of institutional investors.
  • Negative market sentiment due to some uncertainties around the capital structure (i.e., ATM offering and credit facility) lays the foundation for an extremely favorable, asymmetric bet.
  • The Spire Global, Inc. business model provides for strong growth (more than 30% p.a.) with highly attractive unit economics.

After getting the long-anticipated reverse stock split over and done with, which heavily weighed on the share price for months, a fresh look at Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) fundamentals and recent operating performance might be

Working in the M&A department of a large European bank; extensive specialized valuation knowledge for various purposes, e.g. M&A advice (sell side & buy side), fairness opinions, restructuring, squeeze-outs; particularly interested in event-driven and deep value opportunities"Life is a Game of Poker - not Chess"

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPIR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Today, 3:37 PM
Very thorough analysis, thank you. And I appreciate the info on reaching out to the company.

One detail unmentioned: the ARR to debt ratio falls to 1.05 in, I believe, September (this month)? They have had some good recent wins, but do they qualify as ARR? There might be some wiggle room with Blue Torch on the definition? This situation remains tight, and I still believe the ATM 'fire sale' was to open up some breathing room.

I am quite long, so overall, agree with your conclusions.
