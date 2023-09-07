Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Citi 2023 Global Technology Conference (Transcript)

Sep. 07, 2023 2:43 PM ETMicrosoft Corporation (MSFT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.42K Followers

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Citi 2023 Global Technology Conference September 7, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Charles Lamanna - CVP, Business Apps & Platform

Unidentified Analyst

And I'm really looking forward to this conversation. We’ve got A - Charles Lamanna from Microsoft. I'll let Charles introduce himself in a minute, but Charles looks over the Dynamics 365 business, which I think is kind of an underappreciated area of the Microsoft growth story. There's a lot of things to be excited about, but Charles, first thanks for making the trip out here, surviving the humidity and heat that we have here in New York. But could you just start off, share your background. I know you've been at Microsoft a couple of different times, just your history at Microsoft and then the roles and responsibilities that you have in your current role.

A - Charles Lamanna

Absolutely. First, thanks for having me. Super excited for the conversation today. I've been at Microsoft two times, so right out of university for a short stint. Then I did my own company. I was founder of something called Metricshub, which was acquired by Microsoft a little over 10 years ago. That company was focused on public cloud cost management and health monitoring, I'd say in the very early days of IaaS and PaaS, worked in Azure for about five years, integrating that, working on some other things. But I've been in business applications at Microsoft the last five and a half, six years. So, that's Dynamics 365. That's Power Platform. And kind of across that journey, we've seen a pretty broad shift of what that business looks like for Microsoft in, I think, an exciting way. And despite all that, I say - I still think of myself as a developer at heart. That's where I started my career, at least recovering developer.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.