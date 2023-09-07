Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.42K Followers

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call September 7, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Nicolas Bornozis - Investor Relations, Capital Link

Takis Arapoglou - Chairman of the Board

Nikolas Tsakos - President and Chief Executive Officer

George Saroglou - Chief Operating Officer

Paul Durham - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Omar Nokta - Jefferies

Climent Molins - Value Investor's Edge

Operator

Thank you for standing by, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Tsakos Energy Navigation Conference Call on the Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

We have with us Mr. Takis Arapoglou, Chairman of the Board; Mr. -- I'm sorry, Dr. Nikolas Tsakos, President and CEO; Mr. Paul Durham, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. George Saroglou, Chief Operating Officer of the company.

At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. There will be a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] I must advice you that this conference is being recorded today.

And now, I'll pass the floor over to Mr. Nicolas Bornozis, President of Capital Link, Investor Relations Advisor of Tsakos Energy Navigation. Please go ahead, sir.

Nicolas Bornozis

Thank you very much, and good morning to all of our participants. As the operator mentioned, I'm Nicolas Bornozis of Capital Link, Investor Relations Advisor to Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Before I continue with the conference call, I would like to take this opportunity to express on behalf of all of us our condolences to the Tsakos family for the loss of Dr. Irene Saroglou-Tsakos, Nickolas' beloved mother, a distinguished figure in Greek shipping, who is also known as the Doctor of Shipping. Dr. Irene Saroglou-Tsakos, she co-founded the Tsakos Group and pioneered naval medicine, passionately authoring medical literature and caring for seafarers and their families. She received numerous prestigious tributes from institutions like the Academy of Athens, the Hellenic Foundation of Cardiology, Euroclassica and many, many

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.