Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference 2023 - (Transcript)

Sep. 07, 2023 3:34 PM ETVerizon Communications Inc. (VZ)2 Comments
Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference 2023 September 7, 2023 11:10 AM ET

Company Participants

Hans Vestberg - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brett Feldman - Goldman Sachs

Brett Feldman

All right. Welcome, everyone, to Day Three of our Communacopia and Technology Conference. Very excited to kick off this day's sessions with Hans Vestberg, the CEO of Verizon. Hans, thank you so much for being back here.

Hans Vestberg

Thank you, Brett. Great to be here. Fantastic.

Brett Feldman

I think I'm supposed to remind you to your Safe Harbor.

Hans Vestberg

Yes, we have a Safe Harbor, whatever I might say, can be forward-looking. So be careful.

Brett Feldman

There was some news on the tape this morning. Why don't you fill and everybody who might have missed it?

Hans Vestberg

Yes, we did the press release very early this morning. And no I think it comes back to our capital allocation, where I get a lot of questions about it. We have a very clear capital allocation. I mean first of all we invest in our business. Secondly, we put our Board in a position so they can continue to increase our dividend. And thirdly, we pay down our debt. And when that's going to be finished, we have some thresholds for that and then we will start doing buybacks.

I think that what we announced this morning was that we announced the dividend going forward, which was the 17 years in a row that we increased our dividend. So we increased roughly 2% again. So I think that shows the commitment of our cash generation and the Board support for us to continue that journey.

And we had a great cash flow in the first half of this year where

