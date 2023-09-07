Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Citi Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Sep. 07, 2023 3:43 PM ETAmgen Inc. (AMGN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.42K Followers

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Citi Global Healthcare Conference September 7, 2023 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Peter Griffith - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Justin Claeys - Head of Investor Relations

Casey Capparelli - Executive Director Investor Relations

Arvind Sood - Vice President, Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Juliette Lafille - Citigroup

Juliette Lafille

…joined by Peter Griffith, CFO; Justin Claeys, new Head of IR; Casey Capparelli, Executive Director of IR; and the one and only Arvind Sood that everybody has known because he's been in the IR for almost two decades.

Arvind Sood

I joined back in the 20s.

Juliette Lafille

So I thought maybe we'd start with some opening remarks from Amgen first.

Peter Griffith

Thank you very much, Juliette. Good afternoon, everyone. And thank you for being with us here today. As we always do at Amgen, we start with patients and our mission to serve patients through discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering first-in-class and best-in-class medicines to patients with grievous and serious illnesses all over the world.

We're creating value for patients, staff and shareholders and are well positioned on any number of fronts to deliver long term growth. We're driving a successful integration beginning off of an early fourth quarter close with Horizon Therapeutics based on the exceptional fit between the two companies.

We're driving the best innovation through our pipeline. And we're driving results as we did in the second quarter with record revenue and record non-GAAP earnings per share.

We remain well positioned for continued volume driven growth, with 11% year-over-year volume growth in the second quarter. Underneath that was 16% year-over-year volume growth outside the United States. And underneath that was 46% volume growth in our JPAC region.

Based on our strong second quarter and outlook for all of 2023, we raised

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.