Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Citi's 2023 Global Technology Conference (Transcript)

Sep. 07, 2023 5:43 PM ETNXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.43K Followers

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) Citi's 2023 Global Technology Conference Call September 7, 2023 1:45 PM ET

Company Participants

Bill Betz - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Henri Ardevol - Executive Vice President and General Manager of Automotive Processing

Jeff Palmer - Vice President of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Christopher Danely - Citigroup Inc.

Christopher Danely

All right. This is nice. I don't have to move for the next two presentations. Thanks, everyone. Good afternoon. I'm still Chris Danely, still the semiconductor analyst here at Citigroup. Thank God, although probably to the chagrin of many of you out there. Next up is NXP. Pretty much have the whole management team here, the dream team. We have in order Bill Betz, the CFO. We have Henri Ardevol, I keep wanting to say Henri Prudhon, which is a very famous Burgundy Domaine, but he's not a winemaker. He's on Henri Ardevol, VP and GM of Auto processing, and then the Grand Poobah Investor Relations, Jeff Palmer, to my immediate left.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Christopher Danely

So guys, I'll just jump right and we'll get into the automotive questions in a second. But I guess, how are you guys sort of seeing the end markets, nothing near-term. But what are you most excited about over the next, let's call it, 1.5 years in terms of the end markets, if you could rank them for NXP.

Jeff Palmer

Yes. I'll start that off, Chris. So I think, clearly, with automotive being half of our business, clearly, automotive is where we're the most focused on. We feel the most confident about our core automotive business as well as our core industrial business. As you know, Chris, our mobile business is small, maybe 12% of revenue. We're a niche player. We do something very specific there. We're facing the same challenges a lot of our mobile peers are with

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.