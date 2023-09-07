Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference (Transcript)

Sep. 07, 2023 7:04 PM ETTwilio Inc. (TWLO)
Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference Call September 7, 2023 1:50 PM ET

Company Participants

Jeff Lawson - Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Board Chair

Conference Call Participants

Kasthuri Rangan - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

Kasthuri Rangan

First of all, how amazing is this conference? Have you guys been day one, day two, day three is the best. Day three is the best, right? Actually, it is absolutely the best.

Jeff Lawson

You can tell the energy is really high.

Kasthuri Rangan

Well, that doesn't say because we have a fairly quiet audience even when this room is packed, there's no questions, et cetera. So – but the quality of the company is the content has been just off the charts. Jeff, thank you so much for making it to the conference. Really appreciate it.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Kasthuri Rangan

You were here last year, and I asked this question, what is the long-term vision of the company? And you haven't really had a very compelling answer. I wonder if that answer has changed. So what is your – what are your goals for the company? What is the strategy? How do you want this company to look like five years from now?

Jeff Lawson

So the goal of the company is unchanged, right? We see the ability for technology to completely change the way companies go about building their relationships with their customers. And now I'd say if anything, that vision for what we can accomplish has been supercharged by all the progress we've seen in generative AI.

So at our conference, just two weeks ago, we really unveiled our vision for how we think GenAI, plus the CDP. So taking all the understanding a company has about its customer as told by all the data pulled into profiles

