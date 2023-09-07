Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Editas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT) Presents at Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference Call Transcript

Sep. 07, 2023 7:11 PM ETEditas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.43K Followers

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference Call September 7, 2023 3:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Gilmore O'Neill - President and Chief Executive Officer

Baisong Mei - Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer

Conference Call Participants

Yanan Zhu - Wells Fargo

Yanan Zhu

Great. Thanks everyone for being here. My name is Yanan Zhu and I'm one of the biotech analysts here at Wells Fargo. It's our privilege to have Editas Medicine management team with us for our fireside chat here today.

With me here are Gilmore O'Neill, Chief Executive Officer, and Baisong Mei, Chief Medical Officer. Thank you Baisong. Thank you Gilmore for being here.

Gilmore O'Neill

Thank you very much for having us.

Baisong Mei

Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Yanan Zhu

Great. So, I think, if we could -- let's dive right into EDIT-301 for sickle cell disease and the ongoing RUBY trial, if that's okay. Wondering how many sites have been opened? How many patients have been enrolled, and how many have been dosed?

Gilmore O'Neill

Baisong?

Baisong Mei

Sure. Yeah. Yeah. Thanks for a question, Yanan. We shared in June, we already opened 22 sites for RUBY study and have that 20 patient enrolled. And since then, we continue to activate more sites and enroll in dosing more patients. So, we're very excited about momentum for the RUBY trial, as well as for EDIT trial too for thalassemia.

Gilmore O'Neill

And we're looking forward to sharing data at the end of the year with our -- from our sickle cell and our thalassemia studies.

Yanan Zhu

Right. That's -- yeah. Yeah. So, you reported data previously for I think four patients of data that we saw.

Gilmore O'Neill

That is correct. So we presented in June. We presented four patients data from the

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.