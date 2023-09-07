Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (IRS) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.43K Followers

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript September 7, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Santiago Donato - IRO

Eduardo Elsztain - CEO

Jorge Cruces - CIO

Matias Gaivironsky - CFO

Operator

Good morning, everyone. I'm Santiago Donato, Investor Relations Officer of IRSA, and I welcome you to the Fiscal Year '23 Results Conference Call.

First of all, I would like to remind you that both audio and slide show may be accessed through company's Investor Relations website at www.irsa.com.ar by clicking on the banner webcast link. The following presentation and the earnings release are also available for download on the Company website. After management remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session for analysts and investors. [Operator Instructions]

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that this call is being recorded and that information discussed today may include forward-looking statements regarding the company's financial and operating performance. All projections are subject to risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially. Please refer to the detailed note in the Company's earnings release regarding forward-looking statements.

I will now turn the call over to Mr. Eduardo Elsztain, CEO, for his opening remarks.

Eduardo Elsztain

Thank you very much, Santi. Welcome to our annual year 2023 results conference call. I am very glad to be closing another great year for IRSA, one of the historic one. The rental business had a great performance, mainly in shopping malls and hotels. They both increased sales. In terms of assets, we sold office assets at very good prices in terms of pesos and in dollars. We made progress to launch our most ambitious project, Costa Urbana, which is a project that we have in the portfolio for more than two decades and a half, and we achieved permits after long patience. We successfully concluded a debt refinancing process, which positions us favorably for

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.