Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) Goldman Sachs 2023 Communacopia & Technology Conference (Transcript)

Sep. 07, 2023 7:25 PM ETShopify Inc. (SHOP), SHOP:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.43K Followers

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Goldman Sachs 2023 Communacopia & Technology Conference September 7, 2023 4:45 PM ET

Company Participants

Jeff Hoffmeister - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Gabriela Borges - Goldman Sachs

Gabriela Borges

I'm Gabriela Borges, I cover emerging software here at Goldman. And I'm delighted to have on stage with me Jeff Hoffmeister, CFO of Shopify. Thank you for your time.

Jeff Hoffmeister

Thank you. Glad to be here.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Gabriela Borges

Jeff, I know you've known Shopify for a long time.

Jeff Hoffmeister

Yes.

Gabriela Borges

And I'm curious now that you're seeing how the sausage is made from the inside out, what is it that stands out to you about the Company's strategy with data? And what I mean by that is, you'll have a unique ability to give SMBs the power of scale. And we can see some of that from the outside in, but I'd love to hear what you would communicate now having seen things from the inside out.

Jeff Hoffmeister

Well, I think the latest and most poignant manifestation about is what Tobi’s talked about with Sidekick and Magic, in terms of what we're doing on the AI side because what we're really trying to do with Sidekick is encapsulate all the data, all the learning, all the knowledge of what is Shopify and how do we make that disposable for -- at the disposal of the merchant in terms of how they want to use that. And more importantly, how does it accelerate everything her doing. And it's really meant -- we use the term Sidekick as in sidekick to a superhero, in terms of as an entrepreneur, you're there thinking about everything from is this the right layout of my website? Am I selling too many SKUs, too few? Should I go into this geography, not only what are the analytics, but which analytics should I be

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.