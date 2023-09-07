Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Aflac Incorporated (AFL) KBW Insurance Conference (Transcript)

Sep. 07, 2023 7:29 PM ETAflac Incorporated (AFL)
SA Transcripts
Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) KBW Insurance Conference September 7, 2023 3:05 PM ET

Company Participants

David Young - VP, Investor and Rating Agency Relations

Conference Call Participants

Ryan Krueger - KBW

Ryan Krueger

We're going to get started. I'm Ryan Krueger from KBW. And it's great to have David Young from Aflac on stage with me. David is Vice President of Investor and Rating Agency Relations.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Ryan Krueger

I'll just jump right in. Maybe we'll start with Japan first and specifically on sales in Japan. Maybe just as a backdrop, can you talk a little bit about kind of what sales conditions are like in Japan at this point? Is the country fully back to normal? Or are there still any restrictions still when it comes to face-to-face sales?

David Young

Yes. And first of all, thank you for having us here today, Ryan. It's been great. In terms of Japan, the way we view the environment there, they're obviously a little behind the U.S. as they emerge from this pandemic. It was just recently, you would say, May, where the Infectious Diseases Control Law changed the status of COVID-19 to lower level in line with influenza. So it went from the serious infectious disease down to a lower level of influenza. That really sent a signal across the country that things were going to become a little more normal. Now that is still evolving.

Anecdotally, earlier this week, I had a conversation with my colleagues in Japan as I do each week and asked them how are things? What's it like there on the ground with the pandemic conditions? And the quick response from my colleague was, well, look, I'm not wearing a mask, and he was in the office.

Now, before the pandemic, they - the Japanese people were

