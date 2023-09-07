Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) Goldman Sachs 2023 Communacopia & Technology Conference (Transcript)

Sep. 07, 2023 8:05 PM ETAffirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM)
Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Goldman Sachs 2023 Communacopia & Technology Conference September 7, 2023 5:25 PM ET

Company Participants

Max Levchin - Founder and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Mike Ng - Goldman Sachs

Mike Ng

Great. So, we're about to get started. So welcome, everybody, to the Affirm fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia and Technology Conference. I have the privilege of introducing Max Levchin, Founder and CEO of Affirm, leading U.S. Buy now, Pay Later provider. My name is Mike Ng, and I cover Affirm as part of our fintech coverage here at Goldman.

We have about 35 minutes for today's presentation. So, if you have any questions at any point during the session, just raise your hand and we'll get a mic runner over to you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Mike Ng

So first, I want to thank you, Max, for making the time out to be here with us today. I really appreciate all your time and insights. To start things off, maybe you could just talk about what are the key things that you're working on and focusing on these days? What's the most top of mind for you at Affirm?

Max Levchin

So, we announced the card at the last earnings in a big way. We announced it quite some time ago, but we sure took a time getting it exactly right, and it is now. So I have been very focused on making sure that the team that works on it has all the resources they need as much as I can participating in product design sessions and has a very long, very exciting road map. And so just trying to understand how far can we take this thing and just how big can we make it, so very, very focused on the card.

