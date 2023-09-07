Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) CEO Dan Schulman Presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.43K Followers

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference Call September 7, 2023 4:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Dan Schulman - President & CEO

Conference Call Participants

David Solomon - Goldman Sachs

David Solomon

So good afternoon, everybody, and welcome, Dan. Welcome. I'm thrilled to have Dan here. I don't think needs a big introduction, the President and CEO of PayPal. Dan joined PayPal in 2014 to lead the organization, following the separation from eBay. And over that time, you've grown PayPal into a leading two-sided payment network with more than 430 million consumer and merchant accounts.

And so as always, I appreciate you being here, Dan. So thank you.

Dan Schulman

Great to see you, David. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - David Solomon

Good to have you here. So earlier this year, you announced your intention to retire at the end of 2023, and you recently announced your successor, Alex Chriss. So unfortunately, this is going to be the last time I probably have the privilege of doing this with you in a public setting. We've done a number of times but this will be the last time. Under your leadership, obviously, you've grown the active accounts, I think, more than double to over 430 million. I think that's a 13% CAGR.

The payment volume, I think, is CAGR at about 25%. You've grown revenue and EPS in high teens kind of annually. And so we can't do a full walk-through on all this, but I'd just like you to reflect a little bit kind of on the experience and where you are and kind of how you feel as you kind of pass the organization to the next leader.

Dan Schulman

Yeah. First of all, I'm glad you're doing my last interview as well. You're a good friend and

Comments (1)

Risk0 profile picture
Risk0
Yesterday, 9:05 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (598)
Good interview. some stuff does sound energizing. But does this or the quotes below, explain why unbranded isnt eating branded Paypal lunch, or margins? or does it explain why customers arent increasing?

"We're having tremendous success on that, which by the way, kind of doubles down on our checkout again because when we implement our unbranded or our PSP platforms into merchants, they automatically upgrade to our latest checkout integrations."

"That's our highest margin business. Doubling down on our unbranded or our PSP platforms. We're having tremendous success on that, which by the way, kind of doubles down on our checkout again because when we implement our unbranded or our PSP platforms into merchants, they automatically upgrade to our latest checkout integrations."
