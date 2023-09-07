Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Economic Growth Is Good, Unless You Are A Bond Market

Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
9.61K Followers

Summary

  • The jump in the Services PMI employment index got a lot of chatter from the financial media yesterday, with many concluding the data is at odds with last week’s nonfarm payroll report.
  • The jobless claims this morning of 216k versus the expected 233k (Briefing.com consensus) again supports the bond market's nervousness.
  • The impact of the Core PCE data was lost last week thanks to the positive action in Treasuries after the weak JOLTS report, and the August ’23 jobs data on Friday, September 1.

An Asian businesswoman plan growth and increase of positive indicators in her business

simon2579

What spooked the Treasury market on Wednesday, September 6th, 2023, when the 10-year Treasury yield traded up to 4.30% once again?

Well, the August ’23 Services PMI report sure didn’t help, which was released on Wednesday morning, September 6th.

This article was written by

Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
9.61K Followers
Brian Gilmartin, is a portfolio manager at Trinity Asset Management, a firm he founded in May, 1995, catering to individual investors and institutions that werent getting the attention and service deserved, from larger firms. Brian started in the business as a fixed-income / credit analyst, with a Chicago broker-dealer, and then worked at Stein Roe & Farnham in Chicago, from 1992 - 1995, before striking out on his own and managing equity and balanced accounts for clients. Brian has a BSBA (Finance) from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio, (1982) and an MBA (Finance) from Loyola University, Chicago, January, 1985. The CFA was awarded in 1994. Brian has been fortunate enough to write for the TheStreet.com from 2000 to 2012, and then the WallStreet AllStars from August 2011, to Spring, 2012. Brian also wrote for Minyanville.com, and has been quoted in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

T
Tanuge
Yesterday, 9:34 PM
Comments (799)
I guess everyone already knows the famous James Carville quote about the bond market.

I don’t know that we’ve turned the corner on the cycle yet because the Fed has never cut when the 2yr rate is still lower than the FF. Of course, this inversion is nuts in terms of both size and duration, so maybe this time is different.

However, with the 10yr rate still a full point below the FF, I can’t shake the feeling that the market is still waiting for the return of the 2010s rates. It’s the Battle of the Axioms. Either the bond market is wrong, which everyone knows it can’t be, or else you can fight the Fed, which everyone knows you can’t.
f
fifth.green
Yesterday, 9:14 PM
Premium
Comments (4.47K)
Also fighting the irrational political retoric.
g
greedyfellow
Yesterday, 9:11 PM
Premium
Comments (2.2K)
The government is running a deficit that is 6% of GDP and widening. Bond investors have not yet come to terms with this new reality.

UAW rejected a 16% raise today.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.