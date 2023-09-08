VOO Vs. SCHD: One Is Setting Up For A Late Run

PM Images

When it comes to investing, it starts with building a healthy habit of adding to your accounts regularly. Whether that is $200 per month or $2,000 per month, just starting is the initial step.

Once you carve out money to invest every month, the next step is focused on building a strong foundation for your portfolio, because when times get tough, you want something well-rounded to lean back on. On the flip side, when the markets are running higher, a diversified portfolio can run with it.

As such, in today's article, we are going to compare two of the most popular ETFs on the market:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF ( NYSEARCA: VOO

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF ( NYSEARCA: SCHD

We are going to look closely into each ETF, compare past performances, look at future prospects, and lastly compare how a $100,000 investment in either would play out.

VOO vs SCHD: Which Is The Better Buy?

Past Performance

One would likely think that VOO, being made up of 500 of the best companies in the US would likely be the better performer and easy choice between the two. However, that is not the case. Looking at this 10 year chart, you can see that VOO has returned 220% vs SCHD returning 201%. That is closer than you probably thought over the past 10 years.

In fact, over the past three years, even with SCHD underperforming VOO badly in 2023, SCHD is outperforming VOO during those prior 36 months.

Lastly, let’s compare 2023, which I mentioned has been a struggle for SCHD, as the fund is pretty much even on the year with VOO up 15%.

Size and Structure

Those are the past performances for the 2 ETFs, but now let's take a closer look at the makeup of each ETF. VOO as you know is the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, which mirrors the S&P 500 index fund. Given that, the ETF is very passive and along with that comes a low expense ratio of only 0.03%.

The ETF has over $325 BILLION in assets under management, making it the 3rd largest ETF on the market.

SCHD on the other hand seeks to track the Dow Jones US Dividend 100 Index, which looks to invest in companies that show their ability to pay consistent dividends. The ETF does not mirror the index completely, as 90% of net assets mirror the index, but the other 10% gives the fund managers more flexibility.

SCHD is also a great low-cost ETF option with an expense ratio of only 0.06%, meaning you would pay only $6 for every $10,000 in value you have within the fund per year.

In terms of size, SCHD is much smaller when compared to a giant fund like VOO, as SCHD has AUM of nearly $50 billion, so a nice size fund in itself and the 3rd largest Dividend focused ETF trailing the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) and the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM), two other Vanguard ETFs. SCHD has been growing rapidly in size the past few years, and is about to pass VYM as the 2nd largest Dividend focused ETF.

Top Sectors & Positions

Now let’s next turn our attention to some of the most important factors when deciding on an ETF to invest in, and that is the top positions. It is important to first understand the structure of the ETF and the focus, along with knowing the expense ratio, but then you need to be comfortable with the top positions, especially if they have large weightings to those top positions.

Let’s begin by looking at the sector breakdown, which shows which sectors the portfolio has the most exposure to. Beginning with VOO, you can see, to no surprise, Technology is the leading sector with an exposure rate of nearly 30%, followed by Health Care, Financials, Consumer Cyclical, and Communication Services.

Here is a look now at the sector breakdown for SCHD, which the first thing we notice is Technology is only the fifth largest sector, hence the underperformance in 2023.

Now let's take a look at the top holdings in each ETF beginning with VOO. As we know, Technology is the largest sector so it should come as no surprise to see Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) holding down the top spots, accounting for 7.5% and 6.5% respectively. The top 10 positions account for 30% of the entire portfolio. In total, VOO has 509 total positions.

Now let’s compare those Top positions to that of SCHD, which will look quite different than the top heavy technology giants within the S&P 500. The top position is a health care stock in Amgen (AMGN), which accounts for 4.5%.

As you can see, very different positions with zero overlap within the top 10 stocks between both ETFs. The top 10 positions account for 41%, so a larger share of the overall fund than VOO and in totality, SCHD has 104 positions, much smaller than the 509 from VOO.

SCHD is a much more diversified, with the S&P 500 still being diversified, but heavy exposure to technology at the top.

Looking At The Dividends

Now let’s turn our attention to the Dividend, beginning with SCHD. After all, SCHD is focused on investing in dividend paying stocks, where this is not a requirement with VOO.

SCHD’s latest quarterly dividend announcement came in June at $0.66 per share, which would annualize to $2.64, slightly higher than the TTM. This would equate to a forward yield of 3.59%.

The Fund has a 5-year dividend growth rate of nearly 14% and investors have seen the dividend grow for 11 consecutive years. Investors get a solid mix of a nice yield and strong dividend growth.

Now let's compare this to VOO, who pays a forward dividend of $6.32 per share, which equates to a much lower dividend yield of just 1.6%.

Over the past 5 years, investors have seen the dividend grow at an average annual rate of just 6%, and the dividend is not consistently growing, it fluctuates based on the positions within the S&P 500, which are updated quarterly. VOO is less known for their dividend whereas SCHD is an actual Dividend ETF.

Which Is The Better Buy?

If you were looking to buy either of these ETFs, one thing we need to think about is the sector exposure. As we saw above, VOO is more heavily weighted towards Technology, and with the run we have seen in technology, I would not be surprised to see some sort of pullback within that area. If we do in fact lose the leading sector, the market as a whole could be spooked about a weakening consumer, a potential recession, or even interest rates at a higher level for longer.

Usually when this happens, investors reallocate funds towards more defensive industries like Energy, Health Care, or even Industrials. Those last two sectors I mentioned happen to be the two largest sectors within SCHD, which is why I believe it could be time for SCHD to close the gap with the S&P 500, at least in the near term.

Again, both ETFs are great. The performance has been pretty close over the years, outside of 2023. The top positions are drastically different as are the dividends as well. SCHD is a dividend ETF and has both a higher yield and fast dividend growth than VOO.

Let’s see how a one-time $100,000 investment would have played out over the past 10 years, assuming we reinvest the dividends we receive each year.

In year 1, back in 2014, you would have been able to buy 591.2 shares of VOO which would have earned you $1,837 in annual dividend income. If you use that money to reinvest, aka compound, you would have added an additional 10 shares to your portfolio, and by year 2 you would be earning $2,097 in annual dividend income. Do this through today, and you would have amassed more than 683 shares and you are now earning $4,237 per year in dividend income and the market value of your original $100,000 investment is now worth nearly $274,000.

Let’s now do the same thing for SCHD. Looking at the chart I created, you can see that we are able to buy 2,728 shares of SCHD at the start of 2014, which would give us $2,465 in annual dividend income, $600 more than VOO. If we do the same thing and reinvest those dividends EACH year, you can see that by year 10, we will have amassed 3,559 shares now earning annual dividend income of $9,257. That there is the true Power of Compounding Dividends.

When we compare market values, we are not that far apart, but the BIG difference is that yield on cost and how much we are now going to be earning in annual dividend income each year just from this single investment.

Again, I used $100,000 for simplicity reasons, but you can do it with $10,000 or whatever number you choose, as portfolios take time to build upon.

Investor Takeaway

So knowing what you know now, does your decision change on which investment you would rather have for the long term? Maybe your answer is you like, both and that is completely fine, just know they have every different purposes.

When an ETF is top heavy, if that particular sector falters, that ETF is likely to follow it lower, but a more diversified ETF is going to be more slow moving.

If you want something with more diversification, higher yield and dividend growth, than SCHD is probably your answer. If you want more exposure to the largest companies in the world, large exposure to the technology sector, which has not been a bad place to be in 2023, than VOO is likely your answer.

I own both for the reasons I just mentioned, and both are foundational positions in my portfolio.

Disclosure: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. I have no knowledge of your individual goals as an investor, and I ask that you complete your own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.