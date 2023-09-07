Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Sep. 07, 2023 8:37 PM ETSmartsheet Inc. (SMAR)
Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call September 7, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Aaron Turner - Head, Investor Relations

Mark Mader - Chief Executive Officer

Pete Godbole - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Terry Tillman - Truist Securities

Josh Baer - Morgan Stanley

Jacob Roberge - William Blair

Tamjid Chowdhury - Guggenheim Securities

Pinjalim Bora - JPMorgan

Ethan Bruck - Wolfe Research

Brent Thill - Jefferies & Company

Scott Berg - Needham

Keith Bachman - BMO Capital Markets

Michael Berg - Wells Fargo

Jackson Ader - MoffettNathanson

Jason Celino - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Robert Simmons - D.A. Davidson

Pete Newton - Barclays

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Emma, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Smartsheet Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

Aaron Turner, Head of Investor Relations, you may begin your conference.

Aaron Turner

Thank you, Emma. Good afternoon and welcome everyone to Smartsheet’s second quarter of fiscal year 2024 earnings call. We will be discussing the results announced in our press release issued after the market closed today. With me today are Smartsheet's CEO, Mark Mader; and our CFO, Pete Godbole.

Today's call is being webcast and will also be available for replay on our Investor Relations website at investors.smartsheet.com. There is a slide presentation that accompanies Pete's prepared remarks, which can be viewed in the Events section of our Investor Relations website.

During this call, we will make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and other factors, including, but not limited to, those described in our SEC filings available

