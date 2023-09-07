Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) Jefferies 2023 Industrials Conference (Transcript)

Sep. 07, 2023 8:48 PM ETFreeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.43K Followers

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Jefferies 2023 Industrials Conference Call September 7, 2023 2:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Richard Adkerson - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Christopher LaFemina - Jefferies

Christopher LaFemina

All right, everybody. Thank you for attending this afternoon session. I'm Chris LaFemina, the mining analyst at Jefferies. My pleasure to be hosting this session with Richard Adkerson, who is the Chairman and CEO of Freeport. And it's going to be an informal fireside chat. We'll take some questions from the room as well. But Richard, thank you for coming. We really appreciate you being here.

Richard Adkerson

Well, thanks, Chris. Thanks to Jefferies for hosting again this year. It's great to see all of you all, I don't know, I feel somewhere between a classroom and I'm testifying before some jury or something. But we've got a small enough group and we got some time.

I'm not going to have any formal comments. Freeport story is well known. And so if any of you have questions, raise your hand and we'll just -- we'll take questions as we go along through here from the floor.

Christopher LaFemina

And maybe to kick it off, I'll ask the first question just about your outlook for copper. You were early in your views around energy transition demand which is now, I think, becoming much more of a consensus view. But can you just talk about demand outlook, supply outlook, how your view might be changing, if at all?

Richard Adkerson

Well, it was really before energy transition which is a relatively new piece to the pie. I mean, it really started 20 years ago when I became CEO before we did the Phelps-Dodge deal and China was just emerging. Copper dropped down below $0.70 and nobody in the industry thought it was going to

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.