Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) Citi 2023 Global Technology Conference (Transcript)

Sep. 07, 2023 8:53 PM ETMongoDB, Inc. (MDB)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.43K Followers

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Citi 2023 Global Technology Conference September 7, 2023 3:15 PM ET

Company Participants

Michael Gordon - Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Serge Tanjga - Senior Vice President of Finance

Conference Call Participants

Tyler Radke - Co-head, U.S. Software Sector, Citi

Tyler Radke

Good afternoon, everybody. Thanks for joining day two of Citi's Tech Conference. My name is Tyler Radke. I co-head the U.S. Software Sector here at Citi. This afternoon, we're happy to have MongoDB. We have Michael Gordon, the COO and CFO of MongoDB as well as Serge Tanjga, who is the Senior Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations. I think I got that title alright but.

Serge Tanjga

Thanks for having us.

Tyler Radke

Yes. Appreciate you coming. You probably have the shortest commute to the conference out of anybody.

Serge Tanjga

Love a good home game.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Tyler Radke

It'd be great to just give a brief overview of MongoDB, certainly in the database landscape. Where exactly do you -- where do you fit in this big market?

Michael Gordon

Sure. Yes. Again, thanks for having us. Great to see everyone. Just to take a step back. So the database market is one of the largest in all of software. A little over $80 billion spent per IDC in 2023, with that growing to around $136 billion in 2027. So really a quite large market and growing at a fairly healthy clip.

One of the ways I try to think about this is typically, I would think of the market as sort of a more mature market, and I would expect a market like that to grow maybe more in line with global GDP or something like that. And the reason why the market is forecast to grow $10 billion, $12 billion a

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.