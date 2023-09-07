imaginima

Introduction

Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) is the largest carbon-free electricity generator and one of the prominent energy suppliers to both residential and industry sectors across the United States. It is worth noting that Constellation produces approximately 11% of the carbon-free energy in the U.S., with the generating capacity to power approximately 15 million residents. This is for their vast and highly separated low-emission generation fleets of nuclear, hydro, wind, natural gas, and solar generation facilities. With an annual production of circa 90% carbon-free, the company is assisting the energy transition process by more than 32,355 megawatts of capacity, thereby taking advantage of the Inflation Reduction Act and other tax credits to a great extent. "This makes us an important partner to businesses and state and local governments that are setting ambitious carbon-reduction goals and seeking long-term solutions to the climate crisis. We employ approximately 13,370 people and do business in 48 states, the District of Columbia, Canada, and the United Kingdom", the management asserted.

Constellation's business outlook

As you may know, Constellation separated its generation and customer-facing energy business from Exelon Corporation (EXC) and became an independent, publicly traded company in early 2021. This agreement was completed in early 2022, and thankfully, we can see Constellation's success during the last year as the company's stock price has surged by 152% since early 2022 (see Figure 1). One of the crucial recent operations of the company is related to their acquisition of 44% of the dual unit South Texas Project Nuclear Station from NRG, and it may be a profitable asset for the company because this station is young, large, and well-maintained. The acquisition is expected to be finalized by the end of this year. Moreover, the management has made an agreement with Microsoft (MSFT) to combine nuclear power with renewable energy to provide them with clean energy products. This deal will enable one of the facilities of Microsoft, a Virginia data center, to operate on approximately 100% clean power during the day. Under this agreement, the facility will receive circa 35% in environmental attributes from nuclear power. Also, Microsoft can track the facility's performance by Constellation's hourly carbon-free energy (CFE) matching platform. This agreement is likely to bring eye-catching returns and benefits for the company because it could be the starting point for more agreements with other businesses to run their operations with clean energy. The combination of nuclear energy with renewables is a strategy that leads to reliable generation because once there is a lack of wind flowing, like what has happened in Texas recently, or the sun does not shine, nuclear can meet the electricity demand and become a solution.

The worthy point about Constellation is its effort to take the most advantage of worldwide energy transition credits and IRA by modifying its operations and facilities toward cleaner generations. In doing so, the company has invested in a technology to blend hydrogen with natural gas to reduce emissions. The results have shown that: "That kind of technology can safely operate on a blend of nearly 40% clean hydrogen and 60% natural gas, nearly doubling the previous blending record for similar generation stations".

It is worth mentioning that Texas's scorching hot weather this summer, albeit annoying residents, has brought valuable benefits for the company. The electricity prices in this state surged more than 800%. The mentioned higher temperatures led to higher demand and potential lower reserves; however, as the management asserted, they could meet the demand, thanks to their renewable fleet that could perform efficiently despite the lower wind speed.

Constellation's financial outlook

The second quarter of 2023 brought promising results for Constellation Energy. The company could generate an ample $1.031 billion of Adjusted EBITDA in the recent quarter versus $603 million year over year compared with the same time in 2022, thereby raising their 2023 Adjusted EBITDA guidance range by $400 million to $3.3 - 3.7 billion. The company is a safe return distributor as they not only have paid dividends since independence but also increased their distribution amount by 100% to $0.28 in the second quarter of 2023 (Figure 2).

Figure 1

YCharts

Figure 2

YCharts

The utility market has an inherent volatility that companies in this market are struggling with. Thanks to Constellation's strong balance sheet. It empowers the company to face volatility challenges and thus provides reliable services and returns. As Figure 3 illustrates, Constellation's net debt level sat at approximately $6.4 billion at the end of the recent quarter. A high range of debt levels is usual for utility companies; however, thanks to an equity level of over $11.6 billion, which is much higher than their net debt level. It is worth mentioning that companies in this industry usually finance their capital spending with equity and debt financing. As a result, CEG's strong capital structure paves the way for more capital allocations, thereby providing more sustainable capital return growth (see Figure 3).

Figure 3 - CEG's capital structure (in millions)

Author

After seeing the company's well-performed capital condition, it goes with no surprise to see strength in their leverage condition across the board of net debt-to-equity and net debt-to-EBITDA ratios. Net debt-to-equity ratio is one of the key metrics for analyzing utility companies' overall financial health. In minutiae, as the utility companies hold a large amount of debt and are such a capital-intensive industry, they are subject to interest rate risk. Overall, a net debt-to-equity ratio of 0.5x to 2.0x is acceptable for utility companies, and CEG's ratio sat at 0.56x in the second quarter, which supports the company's balance sheet health. Moreover, a surge in their EBITDA level of $1.3 billion in 2Q 2023 versus $624 million in 1Q 2023 dropped their net debt-to-EBITDA to 4.8x, which is one of the lowest amounts in the recent quarters (see Figure 4).

Figure 4 - CEG's leverage condition

Author

Risks related to Constellation's investment

One of the first and foremost risks related to Constellation's financial condition is associated with the price fluctuations in fuels, specifically the price of natural gas, which affects power prices. In addition, as mentioned earlier, utility companies are highly capital-intensive, and thus interest rate risk is one of their crucial risks. Also, their ability to access capital markets is paramount for the company to meet its capital allocations and obligations. It is worth noting that although Constellation has separated from Exelon, the management still is required to replicate certain services that were provided by Exelon, which may take time and bring more expenses and obligations for the company.

Conclusion

It has been about 18 months that Constellation Energy has been separated from Exelon and has performed independently. During this short history, the company provided reliable dividend payments, which increased its cash payment by 100%. Since the first months of 2022, Constellation's price has surged considerably, which based on their vast and operational business model, is expected to improve more. Ultimately, Constellation's strong balance sheet and leverage condition pave the way for higher capital allocations and return reliability in the future. When all is said and done, I believe that Constellation Energy is a beneficial investment choice for growth investors.

As always, thank you for your time, and I welcome your opinions.