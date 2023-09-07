Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) Citi's 2023 Global Technology Conference

Sep. 07, 2023 9:16 PM ETDatadog, Inc. (DDOG)
Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Citi's 2023 Global Technology Conference September 7, 2023 4:00 PM ET

CorporateParticipants

David Obstler - Chief Financial Officer

ConferenceCall Participants

Joel Omino - Citi

Joel Omino

Perfect. Good afternoon, everybody. Hope you're enjoying day two of the Citi Tech Conference. I'm Joel Omino. I'm a research associate on the software team. And I support Fatima Boolani and covering Datadog. And so we're very happy to have with us today, Datadog's very own CFO, David Obstler.

David Obstler

Thanks. Thanks for having us.

Joel Omino

Exactly. Thanks for joining us. So, David, I think just to start, we'll talk about a brief overview of Datadog.

David Obstler

Okay.

Joel Omino

What are you doing for customers today, and how you've gone from the core infrastructure monitoring into the observability and security use cases?

David Obstler

Yes. Upfront, just saying in advance that we reported in early August. So all of our comments will be reflective of what we disclosed, at that time with no updates. Getting into the history of Datadog. So Datadog has a unified observability platform that offers law, infrastructure, metrics,

APM, traces and logs all in one platform. We started out as a infrastructure monitoring company. And over the years, expanded the products, we to include all the pillars of observability, adding on the two I mentioned, plus synthetics and ROM which we call the digital experience monitoring suite. And more recently, adding on such products as network monitoring, CICD, or pre-deployment analysis of code, as well as more recently security.

In terms of the progress, one of the metrics we gave out. And I think it was the conference call before the last one is that we're about over $2 billion of ARR. And what we said was coming from infrastructure, only, about 50% of the revenues now are non-infrastructure. Most of

