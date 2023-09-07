Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Stryker Corporation (SYK) Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Sep. 07, 2023 9:37 PM ETStryker Corporation (SYK)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.43K Followers

Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference Call September 7, 2023 3:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Glenn Boehnlein - CFO

Jason Beach - VP, IR

Conference Call Participants

Larry Biegelsen - Wells Fargo

Larry Biegelsen

I'm Larry Biegelsen, the medical device analyst at Wells Fargo and it's my pleasure to host this session with Stryker. From the company, we have Glenn Boehnlein, the CFO; and Jason Beach, the Vice President of Investor Relations.

In terms of format, it's going to be a fireside chat. If anybody has a question, just raise your hand. We'll come around with a mic. Glenn and Jason, thanks so much for being here. Thank you.

Glenn Boehnlein

Thank you. Thanks for having us.

Larry Biegelsen

So someone -- Louis, can you close the door, please? Can someone just close the door? Thanks. So let's start, Glenn, at a high level here. Stryker had a really impressive first half, I think 12% organic growth. Could you talk about the momentum you're seeing at Stryker? And how are you thinking about the operating environment today?

Glenn Boehnlein

Yes, sure. I think, yes, we're obviously very happy with the growth that was achieved in the first half of this year. I think it's a combination of factors. First and foremost, we are seeing some relief on the supply chain front and seeing a little more normalization. And so we will to get products manufactured and delivered to our customers. I think secondly, we are also experiencing sort of elevated levels of orthopedic procedures. And that's something I kind of attribute a couple of things to. Obviously, there's just a backlog of patients and I'm sure we'll talk more about that.

And then furthermore, it's really this meaningful footprint of Mako robots that we have out there now that

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.