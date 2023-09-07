byakkaya

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) is a leading molecular diagnostic company headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. The company focuses on developing and marketing predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests. It addresses critical questions surrounding intricate diseases like cancer, cardiovascular conditions, and neurological disorders through its advanced diagnostic offerings. Given its current valuation and recent portfolio expansion through additional offerings, we believe Myriad presents an attractive opportunity at its current price point.

Financials

The financial metrics provided for Myriad Genetics in the second quarter of 2023 indicate a multi-faceted performance. The company's year-over-year revenue growth in the given quarter displays an addition of $11.7 million, primarily attributed to changes in estimates compared to the previous year. This one-off adjustment likely skews the actual underlying growth rate, so it's essential to consider this factor when assessing revenue trends. The cash position at the end of the second quarter also stands at $127.8 million, including $40.0 million borrowed under a new asset-based credit facility.

Gross margins also demonstrate a positive trajectory. With GAAP gross margins at 68.5% and adjusted gross margins reaching 69.0%, there's an increase of 130 basis points from the previous quarter. This growth reflects strong control and disciplined execution within laboratory operations, a crucial aspect of their business model.

The GAAP total operating expenses were reported at $239.4 million, with adjusted operating expenses at $133.4 million. The sequential decrease of $11.1 million in adjusted operating expenses represents prudent seasonality and general cost management activities, showing the management's commitment to controlling costs.

A significant aspect of the quarterly report is the GAAP operating loss of $113.7 million, heavily influenced by the settlement costs for a securities class action lawsuit of $77.5 million. Without this legal factor, the adjusted operating loss for the quarter stands at $6.8 million, reflecting underlying operational challenges.

Product Offerings

Among their offerings, GeneSight Psychotropic stands out as a pharmacogenomic test that analyzes a patient's genetic response to mental health medications. This innovative approach helps clinicians customize treatments for mental health disorders, such as depression and schizophrenia. However, the success of this product hinges on continuous validation and acceptance within the medical community. Potential setbacks could include resistance from healthcare providers unfamiliar with pharmacogenomics or concerns regarding the cost and insurance coverage of such personalized tests.

The PreciseTumor test is another remarkable product that provides comprehensive genomic profiling of solid tumors. By identifying clinically relevant alterations, the test opens up potential treatment options such as targeted therapies and immunotherapies. This advanced approach may face challenges in terms of accessibility and affordability, especially in healthcare systems that are yet to fully embrace genomic medicine.

Myriad's MyRiskHereditary Cancer test plays a crucial role in assessing the genetic risk for various types of cancers. It incorporates a proprietary algorithm, RiskScore, to deliver a more accurate risk assessment for breast cancer. This particular product's success might be limited by potential apprehensions regarding genetic information privacy and the emotional toll of discovering heightened cancer risks.

The company also focuses on companion diagnostic tests, such as MyChoice CDx and BRACAnalysis CDx, designed to determine patient eligibility for specific cancer treatments, including poly-ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) inhibitors. These products streamline treatment decisions but may face roadblocks in terms of regulatory requirements, market competition, or integration into standard oncology practices.

Recent FRα Inclusion in Portfolio

Myriad Genetics' recent decision to include Folate Receptor Alpha (FRα) in its Precise Oncology Solutions portfolio marks an important strategic initiative in genetic testing and precision medicine, specifically targeting ovarian cancer treatment decisions.

Known as a significant biomarker often found in ovarian cancer patients, FRα aligns Myriad Genetics with the treatment guidelines set by the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, emphasizing the company's dedication to evidence-driven practices. The integration of FRα testing is a response to its essential role in determining patient suitability for ELAHERE (mirvetuximab soravtansine-gynx), a medication approved by the FDA for those resistant to platinum-based chemotherapy. Moreover, the SORAYA study reveals that 36% of patients evaluated showed elevated tumor FRα expression, signaling a considerable segment of ovarian cancer patients might be suitable for MIRV-based therapy.

The inclusion of FRα in Myriad Genetics' services enables oncologists to consolidate various biomarker and tumor testing results through a single laboratory, illustrating a path to more efficient and patient-focused treatment decisions.

Broadly speaking, adding FRα to Myriad's collection demonstrates their ongoing growth in oncology. This step strengthens its standing as a frontrunner in delivering information-backed genetic insights to patient care. While the introduction of this new testing method is promising, Myriad must ensure a seamless integration and availability, particularly in a challenging market where competitors provide similar options.

Addressing Core Business Risks

The introduction of novel biomarkers like FRα in the PreciseOncology Solutions portfolio, while innovative, poses risks related to validation and standardization. Ensuring that these biomarkers accurately predict treatment response is crucial, and any failure in this regard might lead to incorrect therapeutic decisions. Continuous research and clinical trials must validate the specificity, sensitivity, and reproducibility of these biomarkers.

The integration of various diagnostic tests into a single laboratory workflow, as seen with the company's addition of germline, homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), FRα biomarker, and tumor testing, has its own set of challenges. Managing the intricacies of different testing methods might lead to increased error rates or cross-contamination. It also poses risks related to data management and privacy, considering the sensitive nature of genetic information.

For products like GeneSight Psychotropic, the pharmacogenomic approach, although promising, is still an emerging field. The mechanistic understanding of how genetic variations affect drug responses must be thoroughly explored. Any oversights or misinterpretations in this area could lead to ineffective treatments or unexpected side effects, undermining the credibility of this personalized approach.

With comprehensive genomic profiling tests like Precise Tumor, the interpretation of genetic data is highly complex. The vast amount of information generated must be translated into actionable insights, and this translation depends on current knowledge of cancer biology. Any misinterpretation or overemphasis on certain genetic alterations might lead to incorrect therapy recommendations.

Myriad's hereditary cancer tests, such as MyRisk Hereditary Cancer, focus on identifying germline mutations that increase cancer risk. These tests' success relies on understanding the complex interplay between genetic and environmental factors. Failing to consider these nuances may lead to incorrect risk assessments and inappropriate medical decisions.

Competitors

One of Myriad Genetics' primary competitors is Invitae (NVTA). While Invitae provides a wide range of genetic tests, including hereditary cancer screening, its main emphasis on scalability and affordability does not prioritize personalized insights as Myriad Genetics does. Myriad's algorithms like RiskScore offer nuanced assessments in contrast with Invitae's more general approach.

Another competitor, Foundation Medicine, specializes in comprehensive genomic profiling for solid tumors. While they have made significant advancements in cancer diagnostics, their portfolio is not as diversified as Myriad Genetics'. Myriad's inclusion of a wider array of tests, such as those for mental health medications and various companion diagnostics, positions them more comprehensively within the genetic testing landscape.

Genomic Health, acquired by Exact Sciences, is another player in the field that focuses on breast cancer diagnostics. Their flagship product, Oncotype DX, assesses the risk of recurrence in early-stage breast cancer. While effective in its targeted area, Genomic Health's specialization doesn't extend to the broader range of cancer types and genetic conditions that Myriad Genetics covers, limiting their scope in comparison.

Valuation and Takeaway

Myriad Genetics' market capitalization of $1.5 billion and favorable P/B ratio of 2.08 compared to the sector average of 2.73, offer an attractive entry point for growth-focused investors. These valuation metrics are further justified by the company's disciplined operational execution and robust financial management, even in the face of legal challenges. As the company continues on its current approach to diversify its offerings in genetic screening, it is clear they are focusing on a systematic approach rather than the individual-product-loaded approach that we are seeing these days in healthcare technology and the biotech space. This is a welcome sign, as controlled growth is more ideal for value-driven investing, especially in a market where overvaluations run rampant.

The inclusion of Folate Receptor Alpha (FRα) in the Precise Oncology Solutions portfolio is a strategic move that opens a new revenue stream while fortifying Myriad's competitive edge. The company's diverse product array, from pharmacogenomic tests to targeted cancer therapies, reveals a holistic approach to healthcare that enhances patient outcomes. In sum, Myriad Genetics appears well-positioned for sustainable growth in the rapidly evolving landscape of genetic testing and precision medicine, making its current valuation an opportunity worthy of consideration.