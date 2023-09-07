AAII Sentiment Survey: Bullish Sentiment Above Average For First Time In 4 Weeks
Summary
- Bullish sentiment increased 9.1 percentage points to 42.2%.
- Neutral sentiment decreases to a seven-week low.
- Bearish sentiment also decreases to a four-week low.
Bullish sentiment is above average for the first time in four weeks in the latest AAII Sentiment Survey. Neutral sentiment is at a seven-week low, and bearish sentiment is at a four-week low.
Bullish sentiment, expectations that stock prices will rise over the next six months, increased 9.1 percentage points to 42.2%. Optimism is above its historical average of 37.5% for the first time in four weeks.
Neutral sentiment, expectations that stock prices will stay essentially unchanged over the next six months, decreased 4.2 percentage points to 28.2%. Neutral sentiment is below its historical average of 31.5% for the first time in four weeks.
Bearish sentiment, expectations that stock prices will fall over the next six months, decreased 4.9 percentage points to 29.6%. Bearish sentiment is below its historical average of 31.0% for the first time in three weeks.
The bull-bear spread (bullish minus bearish sentiment) increased 14.0 percentage points to 12.6%. This is the first time in four weeks that the bull-bear spread is above its historical average of 6.5%.
This week's special question asked AAII members about their perception of inflation. Here are the responses:
- Slowing, but not by enough: 48.0%
- It's returning to a more acceptable pace: 34.8%
- It's still rising too quickly: 16.0%
- Other/not sure: 0.9%
This week's AAII Sentiment Survey results:
- Bullish: 42.2%, up 9.1 percentage points
- Neutral: 28.2%, down 4.2 percentage points
- Bearish: 29.6%, down 4.9 percentage points
Historical averages:
- Bullish: 37.5%
- Neutral: 31.5%
- Bearish: 31.0%
The AAII Sentiment Survey has been conducted weekly since July 1987.
