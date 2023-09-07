Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Avid Bioservices, Inc. (CDMO) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Sep. 07, 2023 10:03 PM ETAvid Bioservices, Inc. (CDMO)
SA Transcripts
Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call September 7, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Tim Brons - Investor Relations

Nick Green - President & Chief Executive Officer

Dan Hart - Chief Financial Officer

Matt Kwietniak - Chief Commercial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jacob Johnson - Stephens

Matt Hewitt - Craig-Hallum

Sean Dodge - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Avid Bioservices First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call may be recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to Tim Brons of Avid's Investor Relations Group. Please go ahead.

Tim Brons

Thank you. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us. On today's call, we have Nick Green, President and CEO; Dan Hart, Chief Financial Officer; and Matt Kwietniak, Avid's Chief Commercial Officer. Today, we will be providing an overview of Avid Bioservices contract development and manufacturing business, including updates on corporate activities and financial results for the quarter ended July 31, 2023. After our prepared remarks, we will welcome your questions.

Before we begin, I'd like to caution that comments made during this conference call today, September 7, 2023, will contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 concerning the current belief of the company which involves a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ from these statements and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any statement made today. I encourage you to review all the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission concerning these and other matters. Our earnings press release and this call will include discussion of certain non-GAAP information. You can find our earnings press release, including relevant non-GAAP reconciliations, on our corporate website at avidbio.com.

