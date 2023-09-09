Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Housing Prices Back On The Rise

Sep. 09, 2023 12:30 AM ETITB, XHB, NAIL, HOMZ, PKB, IYR, REZ, REM, RWR, VNQ, ICF, FRI, PSR, JRE, KBWY, SCHH, ROOF, MORT, REET, FREL, SRET, RSPR, XLRE, USRT, NURE, PPTY, SRVR, INDS, BBRE, NETL, RDOG, IVRA, REIT, FPRO
Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
46.68K Followers

Summary

  • Realtor.com’s August inventory data showed only 585K active listings nationally after seasonal adjustment.
  • Inventories have been drawn upon for seven months in a row, resulting in the lowest level since June 2022.
  • On the bright side, August did also see a seasonally unusual uptick in new listings, but that only puts a small dent in what are historically low inventories.

Rising prices for real estate

gopixa

In Thursday’s Closer, we discussed a couple of recent releases of alternative housing data sets including the latest delinquency data from Black Knight and housing inventory numbers from Realtor.com.

Zeroing on the latter, Realtor.com’s August inventory data showed only

This article was written by

Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
46.68K Followers
Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (http://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (http://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (http://bespokeinvest.com/)

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.