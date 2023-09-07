Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (DIISF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (OTCPK:DIISF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call September 7, 2023 4:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jonathan Greenwood - Acting Chief Executive Officer

Neil Manser - Chief Financial Officer & Director

Conference Call Participants

William Hardcastle - UBS

Thomas Bateman - Berenberg

Youdish Chicooree - Autonomous Research

Rhea Shah - Deutsche Bank

Alexander Evans - Citi

Teik Goh - RBC Capital Markets

Faizan Lakhani - HSBC

Freya Kong - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Ashik Musaddi - Morgan Stanley

Abid Hussain - Panmure Gordon

Nicholas Johnson - Numis Securities

Qifan Yang - Goldman Sachs Group

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the Direct Line Half Year Results 2023 Conference Call. My name is Carla and I will be the operator of today's call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to pass the conference over to our host, Jon Greenwood, Acting CEO, to begin. Jon, please go ahead when you're ready.

Jonathan Greenwood

Good morning, everyone. Back in March, I told you that our key priorities were to restore our capital resilience, improve our performance in Motor and maintain the performance in our other businesses. Over the past 6 months, we've taken decisive action to address each of these and put the group back on a stable footing.

Firstly, we've reached agreement to sell our commercial brokered business to RSA. This transaction will strengthen the group, both strategically and financially and is forecast to improve our solvency ratio by around 45 points to above 190%.

In Motor, the first half earnings are clearly not at an acceptable level but are not representative of the profit of the business we are writing today. We've taken significant pricing actions which are starting to take effect. It has taken longer than expected for these actions to work through but we estimate that we are

