Broadcom: Why It Isn't Wise At All To Keep Chasing Now
Summary
- Broadcom is a semiconductor bellwether with well-diversified exposure across various sectors. It has also benefited from the generative AI growth drivers.
- However, AVGO's momentum has stalled since it peaked in early June 2023. The recent attempt by buyers to engineer a breakthrough has fallen by the wayside.
- Investors must remain cautious as AVGO's valuation is no longer as attractive. A quiet distribution phase seems to have occurred, potentially resulting in a steeper pullback.
- I argue why investors looking to buy more shares must remain patient and wait for the weak hands to be shaken out first. Comment and let me know whether you agree.
Semiconductor Bellwether Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is a closely watched company by semiconductor investors, given its well-diversified exposure across the consumer, enterprise, and hyperscaler space. A stable base in software also supports its semiconductor solutions, which is anticipated to be bolstered by its acquisition of VMware's (VMW), pending final regulatory approvals.
It's also the second-largest holding in the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX), which AVGO has outperformed since late 2021. Investors rotated out of semiconductor stocks last year due to the bear market. However, investors kept their confidence in Broadcom's resilient business model and reasonable valuation, contributing to its relative outperformance against its peers.
CEO Hock Tan & his team are also widely known for their management prowess in driving high profitability, bolstered by its wide economic moat in its solutions and strong IP. As such, investors have consistently helped drive AVGO's long-term uptrend, which peaked in early June as its momentum spiked.
As such, AVGO has consolidated for the last three months as investors assessed whether the market had reflected its generative AI growth drivers. The company's recent fiscal third-quarter release (FQ3'23) underscored the tailwinds from generative AI, benefiting its networking business. As such, Broadcom expects networking revenue to increase by 50% QoQ, corroborating investors' confidence.
Despite that, keen investors should recall that the ex-generative AI semi-business remained stable and isn't expected to grow as fast. Management anticipates "low to mid-single-digit percentage growth year-on-year, and it would be flat if generative AI is excluded."
There's little doubt that Broadcom has managed to engineer a remarkable soft landing in its business. While some of its more consumer-exposed peers suffered YoY declines, Broadcom managed to post YoY increases over the past year. Furthermore, the stable trend is expected to continue as management telegraphed a lead time of about 50 weeks, predicated on the "significant orders related to generative AI and wireless."
As such, I assessed that Broadcom holders should maintain their exposure and trust in Hock Tan's assuring leadership. Notwithstanding my optimism, AVGO's price action over the past three months has unveiled yellow flags that investors must reassess carefully before adding more exposure. Furthermore, AVGO's forward EBITDA multiple of 16x is well above its 10Y average of 11x, suggesting investors have likely baked in the generative AI tailwinds. Seeking Alpha Quant's "D" valuation grade corroborates my observation, indicating its relative premium.
Despite that, I have yet to glean red flags suggesting a sell signal is imminent. As such, I don't see a pressing need for investors to consider rotating out of AVGO at the current levels, although it might not be wise to add more exposure if they already have their desired allocation.
As seen above, AVGO's upward recovery has stalled since it formed its highs in June 2023 (post-FQ2 earnings). Buyers have failed to muster sufficient momentum to break decisively above the $920 resistance zone over the past three months, attracting selling pressure at every attempted re-test.
While AVGO's August 2023 lows were well supported, it's still too early to assess whether market operators could digest the steep price surge pre-FQ2 earnings in May 2023. If they do so, intense selling pressure could compel AVGO to fall within the gap between the $605 to $810 level to shake out enough weak holders before consolidating.
Therefore, while there isn't a sell signal at the current levels, sufficient caution must be assumed given the unconstructive price action signals that could mark a quiet distribution phase since June 2023. Consider waiting for the next steep pullback to shake out late buyers before returning aggressively.
Rating: Maintain Hold. Please note that a Hold rating is equivalent to a Neutral or Market Perform rating.
Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.
