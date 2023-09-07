Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Braze, Inc. (BRZE) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Sep. 07, 2023 11:44 PM ETBraze, Inc. (BRZE)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.43K Followers

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call September 7, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Christopher Ferris - Head, IR

William Magnuson - Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO

Isabelle Winkles - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Ryan MacWilliams - Barclays Bank

Jacob Titleman - Goldman Sachs Group

Michael Berg - Wells Fargo Securities

David Hynes - Canaccord Genuity

James Wood - TD Cowen

Arjun Bhatia - William Blair & Company

Matthew VanVliet - BTIG

Nicholas Altmann - Scotiabank

Taylor McGinnis - UBS

Brian Schwartz - Oppenheimer

Brent Bracelin - Piper Sandler & Co.

Robert Morelli - Needham & Company

Yun Kim - Loop Capital Markets

Operator

Welcome to the Braze Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Christine, and I'll be your operator for today's call. [Operator Instructions]. I'll now turn the call over to Christopher Ferris, Head of Braze Investor Relations.

Christopher Ferris

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today to review Braze's results for the fiscal second quarter 2024. I'm joined by our Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Bill Magnuson; and our Chief Financial Officer, Isabelle Winkles. We announced our results in a press release issued after the market closed today. Please refer to the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.braze.com for more information and a supplemental presentation related to today's earnings announcement. During this call, we will make statements related to our business that are forward-looking under federal securities laws and the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook for the third quarter ended October 31, 2023, and for our fiscal year ended January 31, 2024, our planned product and feature development and the benefits to us and our customers there from, including our AI features, the potential

