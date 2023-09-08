Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
DraftKings Is Priced For Perfection

Sep. 08, 2023 1:49 AM ETDraftKings Inc. (DKNG)
Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • DraftKings stock has been a big winner in 2023, but the rally may be overdone.
  • The company has delivered strong revenue growth and market share gains, all while executing on margin expansion.
  • I discuss the stock valuation using management's long-term targets and aggressive underlying assumptions.
Online Fantasy Sports Sites, FanDuel And DraftKings, Under Scrutiny Of Government

Scott Olson

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) has been a big winner in 2023, as the stock benefited from a return of growth investing appetite in spite of persistently higher interest rates. DKNG has delivered strong top-line growth coupled with market share gains this

This article was written by

Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
29.7K Followers

Julian Lin is a top ranked financial analyst. Julian Lin runs Best Of Breed Growth Stocks, a research service uncovering high conviction ideas in the winners of tomorrow. 

Get access to his highest conviction ideas here


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long all positions in the Best of Breed Growth Stocks Portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

