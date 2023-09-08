Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference

Sep. 08, 2023 1:24 AM ETBroadcom Inc. (AVGO)
Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference September 7, 2023 5:25 PM ET

CorporateParticipants

Kirsten Spears - Chief Financial Officer

ConferenceCall Participants

Toshiya Hari - Goldman Sachs

Toshiya Hari

Okay, great. We'd like to get started. If you can take your seats. Good afternoon, my name is Toshiya Hari, I cover the semiconductor and semi cap equipment space at Goldman Sachs. Thank you all for coming. It's a great pleasure, a great honor to have Kirsten Spears from Broadcom. She's the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer of the company. Kirsten, thank you so much for coming.

Kirsten Spears

Thank you, Toshiya. I just wanted to say I'm happy to be here today. I've been with Broadcom since 2014, I was acquired as part of the LSI transaction. And I've really enjoyed the journey with Broadcom as you can imagine.

Toshiya Hari

Great. Certainly want to spend a bunch of time on some of the longer term more strategic aspects of the business but wanted to kick off with the near-term question. Your reported results last week, very strong results, very strong outlook, maybe spend a couple of minutes speaking to what stood out in the quarter, any product areas, customer types, geographies that sort of stood out in the quarter. That'd be great. Thank you.

Kirsten Spears

I'd be happy to do that. The overall macroeconomic environment is super dynamic. And from where I sit today, I believe we're executing very well, in this environment we just reported last week. And to summarize a few highlights, we reported Q3 revenues of 8.9 billion, up 5% year-over-year, with our semi and infrastructure software businesses also up 5% year-over-year. Hyperscale continued to grow double digits year-on-year, but enterprise and telco did moderate.

By end market, our businesses performed exactly

