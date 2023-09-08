Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

eBay: When 'Cheap' Isn't Always A Good Deal

Sep. 08, 2023 2:27 AM ETeBay Inc. (EBAY)
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • I'm uncertain about eBay's true value despite its seemingly low price-to-earnings ratio.
  • The declining trend in active buyers raises concerns about eBay's growth prospects.
  • While eBay is committed to returning capital to shareholders, recent share repurchases have slowed down, and its debt position is worth considering.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Deep Value Returns get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Ebay Reports Quarterly Earnings

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) has all the trademarks of a value stock. Low growth, cheaply priced at around 10x this year's non-GAAP EPS, and buying back its stock, plus more than a 2% dividend yield. And yet, despite looking superficially cheap, I'm unsure

Strong Investment Potential

My Marketplace highlights a portfolio of undervalued investment opportunities - stocks with rapid growth potential, driven by top quality management, while these stocks are cheaply valued.

I follow countless companies and select for you the most attractive investments. I do all the work of picking the most attractive stocks.

Investing Made EASY

As an experienced professional, I highlight the best stocks to grow your savings: stocks that deliver strong gains.

    • Deep Value Returns' Marketplace continues to rapidly grow.
    • Check out members' reviews.
    • High-quality, actionable insightful stock picks.
    • The place where value is everything.

This article was written by

Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
43.45K Followers
Hello! I'm Michael Wiggins De Oliveira and I have built a huge following by delivering high-quality investment insights over the years. My Investment Group has numerous 5* positive reviews, see what other members are saying.
Our Investment Group is focused on value investing as part of the Great Energy Transition. For example, did you know that AI uses thousands of megawatt hours for even small computing tasks? Join our Investment Group and invest in stocks that participate in this future growth trend.
I provide regular updates to our stock picks. Plus we hold a weekly webinar and a hand-holding service for new and experienced investors. Further, Deep Value Returns has an active, vibrant, and kind community. Join our lively community!
We are focused on the confluence of the Decarbonization of energy, Digitalization with AI, and Deglobalization.
As an experienced professional, I highlight the best stocks to grow your savings: stocks that deliver strong gains. 

DEEP VALUE RETURNS: The only Investment Group with real performance. I provide a hand-holding service. Plus regular stock updates.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.