Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tradeweb Government Bond Update - August 2023

Sep. 08, 2023 2:20 AM ETTLT, SPTL, VGLT, VLGSX, VUSTX, PRULX, VEDTX, FBLTX, PEDIX
Tradeweb profile picture
Tradeweb
149 Followers

Summary

  • August was a mixed month for 10-year government bond yields, with those for Sweden climbing nearly 21 basis points to finish at 2.71%.
  • Their U.S. Treasury equivalents saw the month’s second highest move of over 13 basis points, ending August at 4.09%.
  • Europe’s biggest mover, Portugal’s 10-year benchmark note yield, rose by nearly 11 basis points over the month to close at 3.30%.

Bonds word in wooden blocks with coins stacked in increasing stacks

Andres Victorero

August was a mixed month for 10-year government bond yields, with those for Sweden climbing nearly 21 basis points to finish at 2.71%. Their U.S. Treasury equivalents saw the month’s second-highest move of over 13 basis points, ending August at 4.09%.

This article was written by

Tradeweb profile picture
Tradeweb
149 Followers
Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW) is a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets. Founded in 1996, Tradeweb provides access to markets, data and analytics, electronic trading, straight-through-processing and reporting for more than 40 products to clients in the institutional, wholesale and retail markets. Advanced technologies developed by Tradeweb enhance price discovery, order execution and trade workflows while allowing for greater scale and helping to reduce risks in client trading operations. Tradeweb serves approximately 2,500 clients in more than 60 countries. In an average trading day, Tradeweb facilitates more than $570 billion in notional value.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.