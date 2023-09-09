Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Realty Income: A Strong Alignment With The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio Approach

Sep. 09, 2023 1:00 PM ETRealty Income Corporation (O)2 Comments
Summary

  • I believe that Realty Income strongly aligns with the investment approach of The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio.
  • Realty Income has significant competitive advantages and a strong financial health, and I believe it’s attractive in regard to risk and reward.
  • The second acquisition for The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio helps us to raise the portfolio’s Weighted Average Dividend Yield [TTM] while reducing its volatility.
  • The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio already disposes of a broad diversification, an attractive Weighted Average Dividend Yield [TTM] of 3.71% and provides investors with monthly dividend payments.

Hausmodell und Münzhaltergeld auf dem Tisch für Finanz- und Bankkonzepte. Immobilieninvestitionshypothek und Mietkonzept zum Verdienen von zu Hause aus

Khanchit Khirisutchalual/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Last week I made the first acquisition in order to start building The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio. The goal of this portfolio is to provide you as an investor with a reduced

This article was written by

Frederik Mueller profile picture
Frederik Mueller
4.47K Followers
I specialize in constructing investment portfolios aimed at generating additional income through dividends. My focus lies on identifying companies with significant competitive advantages and strong financials that can provide you with an attractive Dividend Yield and Dividend Growth, thus enabling you to augment your dividend income annually. By combining high Dividend Yield and Dividend Growth companies, you can gradually reduce your dependence on the broader stock market fluctuations.I also assist you in achieving a well-diversified portfolio across various sectors and industries. This diversification strategy aims to minimize portfolio volatility and mitigate risk. I also suggest incorporating companies with a low Beta Factor, which further contributes to reducing the overall risk level of your investment portfolio. My suggested investment portfolios commonly consist of a blend of ETFs and individual companies, emphasizing broad diversification and risk reduction.The selection process for high dividend yield and dividend growth companies within the investment portfolio is meticulously curated. I prioritize the pursuit of total return, encompassing both capital gains and dividends, rather than solely focusing on dividends in isolation. This approach ensures that your portfolio is designed to maximize returns while considering the full spectrum of potential income sources. By leveraging my expertise, you can benefit from a well-crafted investment portfolio that aims to generate extra income through dividends, while reducing risk through diversification, and prioritizing total return.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHD, O either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

I, Investor profile picture
I, Investor
Today, 1:27 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (797)
Have to agree. O is my biggest individual position. 637 consecutive months of steady and increasing dividends. No hiccups during Dot Com meltdown, 9/11, Great Recession, Covid pandemic. What’s not to like? A core holding.
The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
Today, 1:26 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.58K)
Great article. Curious does their debt maturity next year concern you? Other than that and their exposure to WBA I really like O
