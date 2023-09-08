Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Home Depot: Remodeling Activity Expected To Worsen In 2024

Sep. 08, 2023 3:46 AM ETThe Home Depot, Inc. (HD)1 Comment
Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
2.2K Followers

Summary

  • Home Depot stock has performed well despite a lackluster operational performance.
  • The company saw a drop in same-store sales in Q2, marking its 3rd straight quarter of negative SSS sales.
  • Meanwhile, remodeling activity is expected to start to decline in 2024.

Home Depot Raises Its Minimum Wage For Workers

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Back in March, I placed a "Sell" rating on Home Depot (NYSE:HD), on the belief that the stock was overvalued and that the repair and remodel market would start to slow while the company

This article was written by

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
2.2K Followers
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

OverTheHorizon profile picture
OverTheHorizon
Today, 5:16 AM
Premium
Comments (11.71K)
“Americans cutting back on home improvement projects due to rising costs”
www.ocregister.com/...
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.