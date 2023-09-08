Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Crispr Therapeutics: The Chance To Load Up Is Finally Here (Technical Analysis)

Sep. 08, 2023 8:30 AM ETCRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)4 Comments
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • I warned investors in June 2022 to be wary about adding Crispr Therapeutics stock. My Sell rating has panned out accordingly as CRSP significantly underperformed the S&P 500.
  • Despite that, CRSP bottomed out in December 2022, in the first sign of a capitulation buy that investors loaded up with conviction.
  • The company is on track for its first approval, which could pave the way toward its commercial entry, bolstering buying sentiments further.
  • I assessed that investors' sentiments have improved, as CRSP is on the verge of regaining its uptrend bias.
  • I argue why investors looking to buy more shares in CRSP should consider capitalizing on the recent pullback. Upgrade to Speculative Buy.
  • I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Concept of treatment and adjustment of DNA .

Natali_Mis

When I covered CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) as a technical analysis or TA piece (Sell rating) in June 2022, I received comments that executing price action analysis on CRSP makes "little sense." For instance, one of the readers highlighted in

A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service

  • We believe price action is a leading indicator. 
  • We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
  • We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
  • We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
  • We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
  • Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
  • Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.

Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
27.67K Followers

Ultimate Growth Investing, led by founder JR Wang of JR Research, helps investors better understand a range of investment sectors with a focus on technology. JR specializes in growth investments, utilizing a price action-based approach backed by actionable fundamental analysis. With a powerful toolkit, JR also provides insights into market sentiments, generating actionable market-leading indicators. In addition to tech and growth, JR also offers general stock analysis across a wide range of sectors and industries, with short- to medium-term stock analysis that includes a combination of long and short setups. Join the community today to improve your investment strategy and start experiencing the quality of our service.

Seeking Alpha features JR Research as one of its Top Analysts to Follow for the Technology, Software, and the Internet category, as well as for the Growth and GARP categories.

JR Research was featured as one of Seeking Alpha's leading contributors in 2022

About JR: He was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation and led company-wide, award-winning wealth management teams consistently ranked among the best in the company. He graduated with an Economics Degree from Asia's top-ranked National University of Singapore (NUS). NUS is also ranked among the top ten universities globally. I currently hold the rank of Major as a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces.

My LinkedIn

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

charged profile picture
charged
Today, 9:38 AM
Comments (2.4K)
Bionano found that approximately 15% of CRISPR-Cas9 edited genomes (2 of 13) had potentially pathogenic large chromosomal deletions at unexpected off-target sites. In addition to those two off-target deletions, the authors reported a large, unexpected deletion at the target site. Thats actually 23% unintended deletions.
A
Apis
Today, 9:16 AM
Premium
Comments (34)
If you would've addressed anything to do with the Chairman and Founder leaving I would have taken this article seriously.
n
nashman
Today, 9:13 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.56K)
Ask yourself why did the Chairman and founder leave so close to the FDA response ?
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 9:07 AM
Investing Group
Comments (6.18K)
Too speculative for me. I have been a phantom trader (not using real money) in the genomics stocks that include CRSP, ILMN, PACB and NTLA for a couple of years, and glad that I didn't put precious capital at risk in those Cathie Wood names. If you are so inclined, you might as well buy one of her funds such as the genomics fund ARKG that owns many of these names, including CRSP.
With the overall market evincing seasonal and cyclical weakness now, there are too many profitable industrial, financial and healthcare companies that are irrationally declining in price to go into any speculative biotech stocks now.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.