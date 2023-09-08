The Trade Desk Is Priced For Perfection
Summary
- The Trade Desk has performed well in the long term but is currently overvalued, trading at a high multiple of 20x sales.
- The Trade Desk has delivered robust top-line growth even as it laps post-pandemic comparables.
- I explain why even assuming both aggressive growth and valuation assumptions, the stock is looking too richly valued here.
The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) has executed very strongly over the long term, as its positioning as a demand side platform has allowed it to grow alongside the online advertising market. The company has been profitable for many years and maintains a net cash balance sheet. Yet with the stock trading at a nosebleed valuation of 20x this year's sales, this is looking like a case where overvaluation has ruined the party. Even assuming aggressive growth rates can persist over the long term, TTD is still offering just modest return potential from current levels. While I can understand the impatience of growth investors looking for attractive investment opportunities amidst a raging bull market, I caution investors from lowering their return hurdles just to generate ideas. I recommend avoiding TTD stock as it is not offering enough of a risk premium relative to the broader market.
TTD Stock Price
During a time when many tech stocks trade far lower than all-time highs and lower than pre-pandemic levels, TTD is trading near all-time highs and around 200% higher than pre-pandemic levels.
I last covered TTD in September of 2022 where I rated the stock a buy in spite of a lofty multiple. The stock is up 32% since then, outpacing the 20% return from the S&P 500, but now I am questioning whether it still makes sense to stay a bull.
TTD Stock Key Metrics
In its most recent quarter, TTD delivered 23% YoY revenue growth, accelerating sequentially from the 21% growth rate in the first quarter.
TTD has been profitable for many years now and generated a 39% adjusted EBITDA margin and 30% non-GAAP net income margin in the quarter.
It is notable that unlike many tech companies which have seen great volatility in revenue growth during and after the pandemic, TTD has delivered 24% and 32% growth in 2021 and 2022, respectively. TTD ended the quarter with $1.4 billion of cash versus no debt. The company repurchased $44 million of stock during the quarter, leaving them with $364 million available under its share repurchase authorization.
On the conference call, management noted that they continue to see strong adoption of Unified ID 2.0 ('UID2'), widely considered to be their answer to the pending removal of cookies from Google Chrome next year. Looking ahead, management expects third quarter revenues to grow again by 23% YoY to $485 million with adjusted EBITDA hovering at $185 million. This is a name which has delivered strong growth through a pandemic, Apple data privacy changes, the removal of cookies from Safari, and I expect that growth to persist moving forward.
Is TTD Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Like familiar names Meta Platforms (META) and Alphabet (GOOGL), TTD is attacking a large and growing online advertising opportunity.
TTD is a demand-side platform, meaning that it helps ad buyers purchase advertisements. The key problem that it helps ad buyers solve is helping them purchase large amounts of advertising in scale while being placed in the best locations for the highest ROI.
We can see a snapshot of the advertising ecosystem today.
As the largest independent demand-side platform, TTD has capitalized on delivering both robust top-line growth as well as strong profitability. It wasn't always so clear who would be a winner in programmatic advertising, and that uncertainty in part explains why TTD has been an unbelievably strong stock performer over the past decade. The stock is no longer unknown, trading at rich valuations. TTD recently traded hand at around 67x earnings.
The overvaluation is more apparent when seeing the 20x price to sales multiple, which is very rich when examined alongside the consensus 20% forward revenue growth rate.
Even after a recovery in growth stocks, this kind of valuation is very rare. Consider that even Snowflake (SNOW), often viewed as among the most richly valued names in the tech sector, is trading at 19x sales in spite of having a faster 30% forward consensus growth estimate. TTD does not look "cheap" until 2031, when it is trading at 9.2x earnings. I note that consensus estimates look very aggressive, given that revenue estimates are incorporating a very gradual pace of deceleration and are implying a 60% net margin in 2031. Even using these aggressive estimates, the stock is not offering sufficient upside for the risk. Assuming that TTD trades at 25x earnings in 2031, the stock might deliver roughly around 12.7% annual returns over the next 8.3 years. 25x earnings is arguably an aggressive multiple given that META is trading at around 22x earnings this year. 12.7% may be enough to beat the index, but the gap may prove slim, offering little margin of safety if the stock does not fulfill the aggressive assumptions above. Any slip-up in execution regarding the ability to handle the removal of cookies from Google Chrome next year, or rising competition from other DSPs may further pressure potential returns. While I can understand the temptation to invest alongside a company that can sustain above-market growth over the long term, the high valuation of the stock today makes such a journey unlikely to provide satisfactory returns. TTD has perennially traded at rich multiples, but the fact that the stock needs to continue to trade at rich multiples even after a played out growth story makes this a poor investment proposition. I recommend avoiding this stock and waiting for more attractive valuations.
