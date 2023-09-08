Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CDT Insider Sentiment Ratio August 2023: Normal-High Risk

CDT Capital Management profile picture
CDT Capital Management
47 Followers

Summary

  • Our quantitative framework is observing an expensive market against an attractive fixed income environment; a marked increase in unemployment and a normal/low insider sentiment.
  • For now, we continue to see the value of prudent risk management, at least until there is a meaningful reset in market valuations, a big drop in interest rates, or better yet, both.
  • Insider activity picked up nicely in August, but sentiment simply got off the mat from year-to-date lows and continues to undulate between the low-to-normal sentiment line. We continue to exercise caution.

A business person tracking the technical movement of a stock chart on a computer screen.

shih-wei

Remain Seated

Exiting August, we continue to exercise caution. Our quantitative framework is observing an expensive market against an attractive fixed income environment; a marked increase in unemployment (although at low levels, we believe that it is the rates of change that matter

This article was written by

CDT Capital Management profile picture
CDT Capital Management
47 Followers
CDT Capital Management is an unlevered, long-only U.S. equities hedge fund specializing in decoding insider activity. With unfettered real-time access to operations, we believe that corporate insiders possess and routinely exploit an asymmetric information advantage over the rest of the market. Our value investing approach aims to tap this rich source of information by incorporating extraordinary insider activity into the fabric of the CDT investment and risk management strategy. Founded in 2017, CDT Capital Management operates out of New York City.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.