Modest Deterioration In Global Trade Conditions Persists In August

Summary

  • The worldwide PMI surveys compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence indicated an eighteenth successive monthly deterioration in global trade midway into the third quarter of 2023.
  • Rising slightly to 47.9 in August from 47.8 in July, the seasonally adjusted PMI New Export Orders Index signalled that global trade continued to contract at a modest pace.
  • Falling exports within the manufacturing sector continued to lead the trade deterioration in August.

wooden cubes with the letters PMI arranged in a vertical pyramid on banknotes, business concept

Maksim Labkouski

The worldwide Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) surveys compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence indicated an eighteenth successive monthly deterioration in global trade midway into the third quarter of 2023.

Rising slightly to 47.9 in August from 47.8

