Rose's Income Garden Yields 5.42% In August
Summary
- Rose's Income Garden is a value defensive income-quality portfolio with 80 stocks, aiming for retirement income.
- RIG outperformed the market by 12.38% since its inception in November 2021.
- August dividend income increased significantly compared to previous months, with new income payers added to the portfolio.
- There was 1 new addition to bring the portfolio size to 80 stocks.
Rose's Income Garden "RIG"
RIG is a value defensive income-quality value-built portfolio with 80 stocks from 11 sectors. RIG contains investment-grade common stock along with high yield ("HY") business development companies ("BDCs") and real estate investments. It generally has less beta movement than the overall market striving primarily for retirement income and not so much growth, remaining up 2.41% to end August.
There was 1 new addition discussed in this article to bring the portfolio size to 80 stocks.
The RIG goal is to have 50% income coming from defensive sectors/stocks along with a minimum 4%+ yield which now is 5.42%+ along with ~14% cash and equivalents. September yield will be higher with the new purchases. SPY has a current yield of 1.43%. RIG value continues to outperform SPY by double digits from its Nov. 2021 inception by 12.38% to end August.
August Dividend Income
The Garden: "RIG" has 80 stocks; 24 paid for August with 1 raise, 1 paying twice, SLRC, and 1 special payment.
August had 45.6% more income than February and 50% more than May secondary to increasing share counts and placing some cash into an MMA as announced in my July article here.
2 new income payers are JPST and NML.
The share additions added to more income from ARDC, BTI, CEQP-, CVS, DLNG-A, DNP, RITM-D, SBRA, VZ and T.
Vodafone pays only twice per year and did raise the dividend which helped with August income.
All amounts are US$.
Below are the companies listed in order by the date received.
Current Price in the last column is for September 7th, 2023.
|
Stock
|
Stock
|
Date
|
$ div
|
$ Yearly
|
Div%
|
Other Dividend
|
9/7
|
Ticker
|
Name
|
Rec'd
|
share
|
Dividend
|
Yield
|
Comments
|
Price
|
(PFLT)
|
PennantPark Float
|
1
|
0.1025
|
1.23
|
11.60%
|
Monthly Pay
|
10.6
|
(BMY)
|
Bristol Myers
|
1
|
0.57
|
2.28
|
3.78%
|
60.3
|
(CVS)
|
CVS Health
|
1
|
0.605
|
2.42
|
3.69%
|
65.61
|
(T)
|
AT&T
|
1
|
0.2775
|
1.11
|
7.56%
|
14.69
|
(VZ)
|
Verizon
|
1
|
0.6525
|
2.61
|
7.60%
|
Raise next
|
34.35
|
(SLRC)
|
SLR Inv Corp
|
1
|
0.1367
|
1.64
|
10.96%
|
Monthly Pay
|
14.96
|
(VOD)
|
Vodafone
|
4
|
0.4969
|
0.96
|
10.36%
|
2x per year pay
|
9.27
|
(JPST)
|JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income
|
4
|
0.2062
|
2.4
|
4.80%
|
Monthly Pay
|
50.05
|
(MA)
|
Mastercard
|
9
|
0.57
|
2.28
|
0.55%
|
414.37
|
(DNP)
|
DNP Select Inc
|
10
|
0.065
|
0.78
|
7.76%
|
Monthly Pay
|
10.05
|
(GD)
|
General Dynamics
|
11
|
1.32
|
5.28
|
2.41%
|
218.71
|
(DLNG.PR.A)
|
Dynagas Lng Prf A
|
14
|
0.5625
|
2.25
|
9.49%
|
Fixed Preferred
|
23.71
|
(CEQP-)
|
CEQP Prf
|
15
|
0.2111
|
0.8444
|
8.95%
|
Fixed Preferred
|
9.43
|
(OHI)
|
Omega Health
|
15
|
0.67
|
2.68
|
8.42%
|
raise not expected
|
31.82
|
(ABBV)
|
AbbVie
|
15
|
1.48
|
5.92
|
4.00%
|
148.11
|
(NNN)
|
NNN REIT
|
15
|
0.565
|
2.26
|
5.91%
|
Raise from 0.55
|
38.23
|
(RITM.PR.D)
|
Rithm Prf D
|
15
|
0.4375
|
1.75
|
8.20%
|
Fixed Preferred
|
21.34
|
(DLNG.PR.B)
|
Dynagas Lng Prf B
|
22
|
0.5464
|
2.19
|
8.80%
|
Preferred to rise
|
24.88
|
(BTI)
|
British Am Tobacco
|
23
|
0.7
|
2.8
|
8.67%
|
Vary w Exch Rate
|
32.31
|
(FSK)
|
FS KKR Capital
|
30
|
0.05
|
2.88
|
14.15%
|
Special payment
|
20.36
|
(SLRC)
|
SLR Inv Corp
|
30
|
0.1367
|
1.64
|
10.96%
|
Monthly Pay/2nd pay
|
14.96
|
(SBRA)
|
Sabra Health
|
31
|
0.3
|
1.2
|
9.44%
|
raise not expected
|
12.71
|
(ARDC)
|
Ares Dynamic Fund
|
31
|
0.1125
|
1.35
|
10.59%
|
Monthly Pay
|
12.75
|
(NML)
|
Neuberger Berman ETF
|
31
|
0.0584
|
0.7
|
10.00%
|
Monthly Pay
|
7
|
(PTMN)
|
Portman Ridge
|
31
|
0.69
|
2.76
|
14.12%
|
19.54
I have calculated, using estimated dividends from FASTgraphs, the 2024 yearly income for these quarterly payers to rise 23.5% if all stays the same.
August Transactions
Add Ons
(UGI)/UGI Corporation is primarily a gas utility and a 35-year dividend champion. It just raised the dividend by 4.2% in June to $1.50 yearly which gives it at the current $25 price a 6% yield.
(WPC)/W. P. Carey is a real estate company that at current valuation of $64.25 has a 6.6% yield.
New
(DLNG.PR.B)/Dynagas LNG-preferred shares B just converted to a variable rate which will increase the next distribution. The old rate was $2.19 yearly as seen in the chart. The new rate should be higher and about $2.75. It has not been announced formally as yet but should give it at its current price of $24.90 a yield of 11%. I will look forward to the November payment.
Summary/Conclusion
The "Trades Log" data for the RIG portfolio at The Macro Trading Factory service has all the exact prices and dates for all transactions and add-ons since the September 2021 inception, beating SPY by 12.38%. August was a somewhat quiet, yet productive month, adding those monthly payers and more income. The want-to-buy list is routinely updated for all the dividend raises for existing positions and other desired good values for new stock additions. I am very glad to have 14% cash and cash equivalents to do more buys or just to add on. I have made a new purchase for September and will reveal that in my next month update.
This article was written by
I am a Promoting and Contributing author for Macro Trading Factory run by The Macro Teller / The Fortune Teller. The following list shows the # of stocks in each sector along with the largest holding. All stocks listings and statistics are presented at The Macro Trading Factory service alphabetically with sector, credit ratings, current and forward dividend information, yield, x-dates, pay dates, charts and more. All portfolio changes, sells and buys get a Trading Alert and a service article.
Goals:
- Quality, low debt companies with great credit ratings and selling at a fair or better price and with a safe and rising dividend.
- To keep defensive stocks/sectors at 50% Portfolio Income.
- Also needed is continued patience watching and waiting for it to happen. Doing nothing when others panic makes for success!
Update: July 1, 2023.
How to join Macro Trading Factory: explained here: https://seekingalpha.com/author/the-macro-teller/research.
Sectors and holdings are as suggested by Bloomberg. Some positions are large and some small ; The service has listings for all 78 and shows all trading moves since inception late in 2021.
Consumer Staples (10 stocks): (PM) / Philip Morris
Healthcare (9) : (MRK ) / Merck
Communications- tele (3): (VZ) / Verizon
Utility (9): (XEL) / Xcel Energy
Consumer Discretionary (2): (HD) / Home Depot
Energy (7): (ENB) / Enbridge
Tech/ "fin-tech" : (4): (AVGO) / Broadcom
Industrial- Defensive (2): (LMT) / Lockheed Martin
Industrial (6): (SBLK) / Star Bulk Carriers
Material (2) : (FMC) FMC Corp.
Financial: (15): (10) BDCs/ (ARCC) / Ares Capital, (1) bank, (1) ETF CEF , (1) BDC preferred and (2) mREIT
-Fixed Bond (1): STWD
-Financial Bond ETF (1): JPST for cash parking
REAL ESTATE (Healthcare REITs): (3) : (OHI) / Omega Healthcare
REAL ESTATE Misc (6): (SPG) / Simon Property Group
Cash: ~5.68%
Happy Investing to ALL !!! Rose :))
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARDC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Rose owns all 80 stocks personally and in RIG.
