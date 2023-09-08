chaofann

Rose's Income Garden "RIG"

RIG is a value defensive income-quality value-built portfolio with 80 stocks from 11 sectors. RIG contains investment-grade common stock along with high yield ("HY") business development companies ("BDCs") and real estate investments. It generally has less beta movement than the overall market striving primarily for retirement income and not so much growth, remaining up 2.41% to end August.

There was 1 new addition discussed in this article to bring the portfolio size to 80 stocks.

The RIG goal is to have 50% income coming from defensive sectors/stocks along with a minimum 4%+ yield which now is 5.42%+ along with ~14% cash and equivalents. September yield will be higher with the new purchases. SPY has a current yield of 1.43%. RIG value continues to outperform SPY by double digits from its Nov. 2021 inception by 12.38% to end August.

August Dividend Income

The Garden: "RIG" has 80 stocks; 24 paid for August with 1 raise, 1 paying twice, SLRC, and 1 special payment.

August had 45.6% more income than February and 50% more than May secondary to increasing share counts and placing some cash into an MMA as announced in my July article here.

2 new income payers are JPST and NML.

The share additions added to more income from ARDC, BTI, CEQP-, CVS, DLNG-A, DNP, RITM-D, SBRA, VZ and T.

Vodafone pays only twice per year and did raise the dividend which helped with August income.

All amounts are US$.

Below are the companies listed in order by the date received.

Current Price in the last column is for September 7th, 2023.

Stock Stock Date $ div $ Yearly Div% Other Dividend 9/7 Ticker Name Rec'd share Dividend Yield Comments Price (PFLT) PennantPark Float 1 0.1025 1.23 11.60% Monthly Pay 10.6 (BMY) Bristol Myers 1 0.57 2.28 3.78% 60.3 (CVS) CVS Health 1 0.605 2.42 3.69% 65.61 (T) AT&T 1 0.2775 1.11 7.56% 14.69 (VZ) Verizon 1 0.6525 2.61 7.60% Raise next 34.35 (SLRC) SLR Inv Corp 1 0.1367 1.64 10.96% Monthly Pay 14.96 (VOD) Vodafone 4 0.4969 0.96 10.36% 2x per year pay 9.27 (JPST) JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income 4 0.2062 2.4 4.80% Monthly Pay 50.05 (MA) Mastercard 9 0.57 2.28 0.55% 414.37 (DNP) DNP Select Inc 10 0.065 0.78 7.76% Monthly Pay 10.05 (GD) General Dynamics 11 1.32 5.28 2.41% 218.71 (DLNG.PR.A) Dynagas Lng Prf A 14 0.5625 2.25 9.49% Fixed Preferred 23.71 (CEQP-) CEQP Prf 15 0.2111 0.8444 8.95% Fixed Preferred 9.43 (OHI) Omega Health 15 0.67 2.68 8.42% raise not expected 31.82 (ABBV) AbbVie 15 1.48 5.92 4.00% 148.11 (NNN) NNN REIT 15 0.565 2.26 5.91% Raise from 0.55 38.23 (RITM.PR.D) Rithm Prf D 15 0.4375 1.75 8.20% Fixed Preferred 21.34 (DLNG.PR.B) Dynagas Lng Prf B 22 0.5464 2.19 8.80% Preferred to rise 24.88 (BTI) British Am Tobacco 23 0.7 2.8 8.67% Vary w Exch Rate 32.31 (FSK) FS KKR Capital 30 0.05 2.88 14.15% Special payment 20.36 (SLRC) SLR Inv Corp 30 0.1367 1.64 10.96% Monthly Pay/2nd pay 14.96 (SBRA) Sabra Health 31 0.3 1.2 9.44% raise not expected 12.71 (ARDC) Ares Dynamic Fund 31 0.1125 1.35 10.59% Monthly Pay 12.75 (NML) Neuberger Berman ETF 31 0.0584 0.7 10.00% Monthly Pay 7 (PTMN) Portman Ridge 31 0.69 2.76 14.12% 19.54 Click to enlarge

I have calculated, using estimated dividends from FASTgraphs, the 2024 yearly income for these quarterly payers to rise 23.5% if all stays the same.

August Transactions

Add Ons

(UGI)/UGI Corporation is primarily a gas utility and a 35-year dividend champion. It just raised the dividend by 4.2% in June to $1.50 yearly which gives it at the current $25 price a 6% yield.

(WPC)/W. P. Carey is a real estate company that at current valuation of $64.25 has a 6.6% yield.

New

(DLNG.PR.B)/Dynagas LNG-preferred shares B just converted to a variable rate which will increase the next distribution. The old rate was $2.19 yearly as seen in the chart. The new rate should be higher and about $2.75. It has not been announced formally as yet but should give it at its current price of $24.90 a yield of 11%. I will look forward to the November payment.

Summary/Conclusion

The "Trades Log" data for the RIG portfolio at The Macro Trading Factory service has all the exact prices and dates for all transactions and add-ons since the September 2021 inception, beating SPY by 12.38%. August was a somewhat quiet, yet productive month, adding those monthly payers and more income. The want-to-buy list is routinely updated for all the dividend raises for existing positions and other desired good values for new stock additions. I am very glad to have 14% cash and cash equivalents to do more buys or just to add on. I have made a new purchase for September and will reveal that in my next month update.