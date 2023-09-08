Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Agora Stock: Missing A Turnaround Catalyst

Sep. 08, 2023 4:52 AM ETAgora, Inc. (API)
Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Agora reported its Q2 earnings highlighted by ongoing losses.
  • Management is citing a challenging operating environment with a decrease in customer usage and lower pricing pressuring growth.
  • We expect shares to remain under pressure.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Conviction Dossier. Learn More »

Creative businesswomen discuss over new coding program in the office

Luis Alvarez

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ:API) specializes in real-time engagement technology used by software developers to integrate communications features like voice calling, video streaming, and chat across online platforms. The China-based company counts on several high-profile customers covering use

Add some conviction to your trading! Take a look at our exclusive stock picks. Join a winning team that gets it right. Click here for a two-week free trial.

This article was written by

Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
18.19K Followers

15 years of professional experience in capital markets and investment management at major financial institutions. 

Check out our private marketplace newsletter service *Conviction Dossier* for curated trade ideas.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.