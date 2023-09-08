solarseven

This is my third Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) article. It follows 03/2023's "Chimerix: Gaining Traction, Cash Runway To 2027" ("Traction"). Its high risk/high reward thesis supporting the Strong Buy rating in Traction pointed to Chimerix's financial runway paving the way for development of its attractive lead therapy.

This article assesses the situation now, two earnings calls down the line from Traction.

During its Q2, 2023 earnings call, Chimerix met financial expectations

Chimerix earnings reported a beat, with its revenues coming in at a slight miss. During its Q2, 2023 earnings call (the "Call"), it guided to meeting its expected $200 million in liquidity at the close of 2023. Its 08/03/2023 earning presentation slide deck (the "Presentation") slide 42 continues to show it as debt free.

As shown by its Q2, 2023 10-Q statement of operations (p. 4), Chimerix has only nominal revenues to count on. Accordingly, its liquidity is important for it to avoid dilution and debt.

It still has potential to receive payouts from royalties and milestones from its TEMBEXA deal with Emergent (EBS) as described in slide 41 of the Presentation. It has not counted any such potential as a likely source of near term revenues. The potential for any such payouts should not play a role in any Chimerix investment thesis.

The end game for Chimerix's current (09/2023) shareholders is for it to harvest its lead therapy ONC201 (dordaviprone) which is currently in a pivotal trial.

The bull thesis for Chimerix focuses on its fully funded ACTION study, slated for full OS data in 2026

ACTION is the name of the game for Chimerix. I refer to its pivotal ACTION study evaluating ONC201as described in Presentation slide 19 below:

As I write on 09/06/2023 this time schedule permits a preliminary assessment of overall survival [OS], expected within two years.

Chimerix first reported its ACTION study (NCT05580562) on clinicaltrials.gov in 01/2023. Chimerix targets early 2025 as the date for its first study readout on OS. The study is assessing whether treatment with ONC201 following frontline radiotherapy will extend overall survival and progression-free survival [PFS].

The target population for patients assessed in the ACTION study includes the subset of patients with gliomas in the brain who harbor the H3 K27M mutation. It estimates 2,000 such patients in the US and 5,000 in the top 7 markets globally. Its slide 23 details the following attributes of this market opportunity:

No approved therapies for H3 K27M mutant glioma; ONC201 is the leading program targeting this mutation globally; based on ultra-orphan indication drug pricing and H3 K27M mutations occurring most often in children/young adults (little exposure to Medicare), potential market opportunity is ~$750 million; low barriers to adoption, no effective alternative therapies, high unaided awareness among neuro-oncologists - mutation routinely identified by existing diagnostics.

The intermediate thesis for Chimerix focuses on the ACTION study's H3 K27M mutant gliomas. Longer-term ONC201 is potentially combinable with other glioma therapies. It has patent protection for its lead indication into 2037 with potential U.S. patent term extension for up to an additional five years.

Chimerix shares carry a high risk of loss

The strong buy recommendation that comes with this article is not without strong risk. Chimerix is a one trick pony with ONC201 as its only molecule in development with near to mid-term prospects. If ONC201 fails to achieve FDA approval on a timely basis shares will drop precipitously.

During the Call, CEO Andriole advised that Chimerix's cash burn for the first half of 2023 was $33 million. Andriole had been promoted on 06/27/2023 from his previous role as CFO/CBO for Chimerix. Chimerix is in the process of backfilling the CFO role but has not specified any time frame.

A biannual cash burn of $33 million plays out to $66 million annually. Assuming that it stays constant, this level of burn eats through Chimerix' guided $200 million of liquidity in 3.33 years, taking it from the end of 2023 through 2026 into the first half of 2027.

Such calculation is consistent with its time schedule for the ACTION study's expected final data in 2026. Chimerix has not given any specific guidance of cash burn over the period 2023-2026, except by necessary implication from Andriole's assurances during the Call including the following:

The cash balance we have is right at the end of the second quarter, right on where we expected to be. To have $200 million in cash at the end of the year. Our current forecast allows for a runway through all of the action endpoints in 2025 and 2026 with just a little bit of cash left over to get us into 2027. So clearly an important objective for us as we complete execution of the ACTION study.

This situation is tidy and neat - if... all goes as planned. There is little margin for potential miscues, which could throw the entire scenario into a cocked hat. Unfortunately, from a bullish perspective such as represented by my Strong Buy recommendation, Chimerix lacks a margin for error.

Sure it has a pipeline, as set out in Presentation slide 4; however ONC201 is the only one with near term approval potential. According to Presentation slide 19 it will report interim ACTION data in 2025. If this data is anything short of robustly positive, Chimerix's shares will surely tank. Ditto of course for its subsequent data reports and its path to FDA approval.

Chimerix's jagged price action over the last three years proves the point. It closed >$10.00 for brief stints in early 2021 on enthusiasm over its multiple catalysts described during its Q2, 2021 earnings call. As we move on during 09/2023 these catalysts have all either disappeared or have been folded into its >$200 million liquidity.

Its current share price hovering just >$1.00 shows that enthusiasm for Chimerix is waning fast. It has even suffered the ignominy of closing <$1.00 on a half dozen occasions during 08/2023. With no revenues expected for several years, Chimerix is in total thrall to the FDA and its decisions on ONC201.

Conclusion

Chimerix has a simple discrete goal. If it succeeds in garnering FDA approval for ONC201, its share price will likely go back up to >$10.00. If it fails to do so, it will drop to mere pennies. Taking a look at Seeking Alpha's (09/03/2023) ratings overview panel below for Chimerix sets out a nice tableaux of positions on the stock:

It is telling that ratings range from "Hold" to "Strong Buy". Chimerix could easily be dismissed as too risky. Indeed, if you are not an experienced development stage biotech investor, you should dismiss it for that reason. Chimerix provides an excellent opportunity for those who have such experience.

