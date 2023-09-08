hapabapa

Investment Thesis

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) is a growth story. Pure and simple. The problem here is that the era of cheap money is now in the rearview and that, when taken together with Dutch Bros determined effort to remain a growth story, has led to a mismatch.

I previously wrote an analysis titled "Walking A Tightrope Between Success And Struggle" where I said,

There's really no more room to maneuver on their balance sheet. Consequently, I believe that 2024 will be extremely challenging for the company to live up to its growth narrative. Furthermore, their interest expense alone is running at about $25 million per year. And that's before further interest hikes that have happened since March. (Emphasis added)

Since then, not only do we see that Dutch Bros' interest payments are now running at around $60 million, rather than the $25 it was previously pointing towards, but also, that Dutch Bros' balance sheet appears to be running low on cash and space to maneuver. Case in point, yesterday, Dutch Bros announced it was seeking to raise capital by diluting shareholders.

For my part, I suggest readers don't chase this stock.

Dutch Bros' Near-Term Prospects

Dutch Bros is a coffee chain that specializes in serving up delicious hand-crafted beverages through convenient drive-thru locations, although some may argue sugar content in some of their beverages is too high.

What sets Dutch Bros apart is their unwavering commitment to three key principles: quality, speed, and service.

Dutch Bros' value proposition revolves around providing coffee lovers with a quality and fast coffee experience that feels friendly. Effectively, fast and friendly coffee. They've built a strong brand that has allowed them to expand at a tremendous clip. And indeed, that's the bull case here.

Revenue Growth Rates Are Still Strong, Even Now

BROS revenue growth rates

Two years on from its IPO and Dutch Bros is still delivering close to 30% CAGR. Not a bad performance, particularly in this soft economy. If I were to boil it down further, Dutch Bros is a growth story.

Indeed, along with its growth story, Dutch Bros is rapidly expanding its total number of stores.

BROS Q2 2023

As you can see above, both company-operated and franchised stores are showing tremendous growth in units. And that's where the clear bull case stops. Next, let's discuss the negative elements.

BROS Q2 2023

See if you pick up a trend above for Dutch Bros' same-store sales?

Q2 2021: 9.9%

Q2 2022: -4.3%

Q2 2023: 1.6%

I believe that most investors would take this to mean that overall same store sales are slowing down. The next question is why? Could be down to consumer preference? But perhaps even that question isn't truly getting to the heart of the investment thesis. Indeed, let's truly get to the heart of bear case facing Dutch Bros.

Capital Raise, Does It Break the Bull Case?

Yesterday, Dutch Bros declared that it was seeking to dilute shareholders by approximately 6% as it seeks to raise about $300 million, with an option by underwriters to purchase a further $45 million.

This is a reminder of Dutch Bros' incessant focus on growth at all costs. As a shareholder, you typically don't your company to dilute your holding, unless there are very valid reasons to do so.

But at the same time, we have to keep in mind that Dutch Bros holds around $20 million in cash which is offset with around $280 million in debt, not including any debt leases.

Since Dutch Bros is demonstrably free cash flow negative, using around $100 million of free cash flow per year to grow its revenues, the business was clearly running low on cash.

Consequently, Dutch Bros believed that it was cheaper to dilute shareholders further, rather than seek to raise debt at the present high interest rate that creditors would expect.

The Bottom Line

I've been following Dutch Bros closely, and I must admit, I have my doubts about its future. While it's been a growth story, things seem to be changing. The era of cheap money is behind us, and Dutch Bros' unwavering commitment to growth has created a disconnect.

While, their revenue growth has been impressive, maintaining close to 30% CAGR even in a soft economy. However, here's where my doubts set in - same-store sales seem to be slowing down, and the recent move to dilute shareholders for capital raises questions about their relentless pursuit of growth at all costs.

With a substantial debt load, increasing interest payments, and negative free cash flow, it's a risky bet in a changing financial landscape. So, for now, I'm giving this stock a miss.