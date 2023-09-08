Wirestock/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

We made it. Here we are with the last article of the in-depth series "Riding The Rails Of Profit", dealing with Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC). It all started by trying to reverse-engineer Warren Buffett's investment in BNSF, to understand the criteria he used to purchase a capital-intensive business during the recession caused by the 2008 financial crisis.

Now, recent news shows U.S. weekly rail traffic declining, which doesn't bode well for the economic outlook.

Association of American Railroads

Summary of Previous Coverage

Railroads are often compared to the backbone of an economy. This is one of the key aspects Buffett realized when he bought BNSF: railroads are true toll booths through which much of an economy's freight traffic has to pass. This is why, if well managed, they can become true cash cows. However, in order to be such, a railroad has to achieve a high earning power (pre-tax earnings over interest expense; that is, how well interest expense is covered by the earnings), it has to be managed efficiently (operating ratio, fuel consumption), it has to use its capital in a thoughtful way (network repair, maintenance, and enhancement have priority over buybacks) so that only true excess capital is returned via dividends and buybacks to the shareholders.

Norfolk Southern operates in the East and it connects every major container port in this area. Given its dense network across the Appalachians, the company is highly exposed to coal, among its commodities. In fact, Norfolk's coal franchise supports the electric generation market, serving approximately 50 coal-fired power plants.

When we looked at the company through what we have called the Buffett-metrics, we found out last year that Norfolk's earning power was 6, which positioned the company in the lower tier among its peers. Considering efficiency, Norfolk's operating ratio was around 61% and its fuel consumption was the worst among the industry, with more than 1 gallon (1.11, to be precise) of fuel consumed per 1,000 GTMs. We found out how 80% of the company's fleet of locomotives is from before 2006. This means locomotives are old and use much more fuel than newly built ones.

Regarding the use of capital, we saw Norfolk having an ROIC of 14% which is pretty decent. At the same time, we saw capex decreasing which made me wonder if the company is maintaining its property adequately. This was something that caught much attention during a big derailment in Ohio.

Free cash flow has been growing rapidly. In addition, thanks to huge buybacks, FCF per share has grown at a CAGR of 16% over the past decade. However, there were some concerns the company was funding its buybacks through the issuance of new debt. Based on a valuation of its future cash flows, we gave a bear case target price of around $225 and a bull case target price of $374.

Now, let's zoom out from the quarterly reports and let's try to look at the larger picture of the company's financials in the past decade.

Operating History

Freight Revenues

When we assess a railroad, we know we are before a business operating with the protection of huge barriers of entry. In fact, a rail network is an irreplicable asset. However, it is also what makes a railroad somewhat static: it is stuck to its tracks. So, how can a railroad expand and grow? It may need top-line growth. But this is not the most important one. Of course, if volumes grow then revenues probably will as well. But this is an economic dynamic a railroad can't control. A railroad controls much more of its organic operations. Therefore, the more a railroad focuses on running efficiently, the more its shareholders will see good bottom-line performance.

When we look at how Norfolk's freight revenues evolved since 2012, we see data confirming some trends - which we have seen also true for CSX - taking place in the overall economy and in the East.

In particular, we have a growing intermodal business (+64% since 2012), followed by chemicals (+46% since 2012). However, while chemicals are growing fast, they remain the third largest segment, behind agriculture whose growth has been rather slow (+12%) if not almost flat, considering that volumes are often linked to how the harvesting season went. The real decline is seen in coal (-40%), even factoring in a growing need for coal in 2022 due to the energy crisis related to the war in Ukraine.

Author, with data from NSC Annual Reports

Now, in this article, we only look at annual results. However, if we go to the latest earnings report, we see how Norfolk is impacted by the overall traffic decline we have talked about in the introduction. In fact, YTD revenues are down 1% (-8% for the second quarter), supported by a strong automotive segment (automakers are still destocking). At the same time, the so-important intermodal is down 15% (-23% for the second quarter), which is quite a big drop. Coal is up 4% YTD, but for the quarter it is already down 4% YoY which shows some weakness that cools down expectations that this segment may pick up speed once again.

Let's look at Norfolk's revenue to see the overall mix.

Author, with data from NSC Annual Reports

Here it is easy to see what we have said before: coal is decreasing, while intermodal is becoming more important. Agriculture, though almost flat, continues to give Norfolk a solid base which has a 20% weight on total revenues. This chart also helps us see how Norfolk's revenue evolved over time. It is more or less flat, with some cyclicality. This is not a major issue for the industry, whose growth must be seen over long periods of time. But this also helps us understand how a railroad needs to be assessed not mainly on top-line growth (though important and welcome), but, rather on how its operations are managed. In other words, we have to see if a company is able to earn more money from the same revenue. This is what we call efficiency.

This leads us to the number of carloads and the revenue per carload Norfolk reports. In fact, in this way, we can understand whether the company is transporting higher-value freight or not. If we consider the last quarterly report, for example, we see how YTD, chemicals generate the higher revenue per carload - $3,973 - while intermodal generates the lowest - only $846 per carload. Agriculture is rather high, at $3,410 per carload, while coal sits among the lowest with only $2,502 per carload. So, the overall trend of growing chemicals and decreasing coal is helping Norfolk's profitability at constant volumes.

It is what we can see in the chart below, where carloads have actually been decreasing while their revenue per unit has been trending upwards.

Author, with data from NSC Annual Reports

Since 2012, Norfolk has been able to increase its revenue per carload by a nice 20%. It is not as fast as its peer CSX, but it is a good sign.

Operating Expenses

After understanding how Norfolk's top-line is formed, we have to dig deeper into its operating efficiency. How much of Norfolk Southern's revenues are used to finance its opex?

Railroads have 4 major expenses: Labor, services, fuel, and D&A. Materials and equipment rents are usually less meaningful.

Here we see the 2022 results of operations compared to the prior year.

NSC 2022 Annual Report

We have to point out two main things:

Since the adoption of PSR, most railroads have seen significant headcount decreases. Only after the pandemic, railroads have poured efforts into new hiring and training. In 2012, Norfolk had 30,943 employees and it had a compensation expense of $2.96 billion. At the end of 2022, the company only had 19,300 and it had to pay for compensation of $2.62 billion. We have a 37.6% decrease in headcount and an 11.5% reduction in compensation expense. Considering pay per employee increases every year because of wage inflation and increasing required productivity, it makes sense that compensation didn't go down at the same pace as headcount. Yet, the company is paying 20.6% of its revenues for compensation, which is over the 20% threshold usually considered healthy. In 1H 2023, the company paid $1.38 billion for this expense, which is 22.6% of total revenues. Therefore, compared to CSX, Norfolk seems to be less efficient in managing compensation. Fuel was, of course, a major expense with a big 83% increase YoY. We all know why this happened. But not everyone may know how railroads are shielded from fluctuating fuel prices. They have a fuel surcharge program that usually kicks in with a 60-day lag compared to fuel prices. This means that as fuel prices soar, at first the company takes a hit, but then its program is triggered which is able to more than offset the impact of fuel price volatility. In addition, it boosts a company's revenue. As fuel prices decrease, at first the company benefits from very high margins. But then fuel surcharge revenue decreases too, impacting the overall revenue. In fact, for the first six months of the year, fuel surcharge revenue is flat compared to 2022: $662 million vs. $665 million. But if we look at Q2 2023 vs. Q2 2022, we see a big difference, as fuel prices are going down: $287 million this year vs. $421 last year. Investors need to know the impact of this surcharge program to understand correctly what is driving big ups and downs in revenue.

In terms of operating ratio, Norfolk has not seen it below 60% for some time now, closing 2022 at 62.3%. This year, things will look awful because of the impact of the Ohio incident charge which led to $803 million of expense for costs directly attributable to the incident. Therefore, the operating ratio for the first six months of the year is 78.9%. Adjusted for the incident, it would still be a deteriorated 65.8%. In synthesis, Norfolk needs to improve its efficiency, no matter how we look at it.

Balance Sheet History

Let's now move on to the balance sheet and understand the company's capital structure. When considering total assets, we see what should be almost obvious: property and equipment make up the vast majority of a railroad's assets.

Author, with data from NSC Annual Reports

Railroads, as we know, are capital-intensive and require costly infrastructure coupled with costly locomotives and freight cars. Since 2012, Norfolk has seen its assets grow, with property and equipment increasing from $25.7 billion to $32.2 billion. This is a 25% increase which is not as big as the one we have seen in other railroads' balance sheets (i.e., Canadian National). As I pointed out in another article, I am not sure Norfolk has spent enough money in renewing and enhancing its equipment.

Considering liabilities and equity, we can grasp how the company financed its increase in assets.

Author, with data from NSC Annual Reports

The company's LT debt has grown from $8.4 billion in 2012 to $14.5 billion at the end of 2022. This is a $6.1 billion increase which is close to the $6.5 billion increase in assets, as we can see from the graph below. In other words, it seems like property spending has been funded only through LT debt, which makes sense in a business such as Norfolk's.

Author, with data from NSC Annual Reports

Cash Flow Statement History

Let's look at the company's cash flow statements since 2012. During this time, NSC generated a total of $38 billion of operating cash. Capex required $21.2 billion, leaving $16.8 million of FCF. We can see this shown in the graph below. We can easily see a growing FCF, especially since 2017, both thanks to growing operating cash and decreasing Capex.

Author, with data from NSC Annual Reports

What has Norfolk done with its FCF? We can answer by looking at the chart below. It is easy to see how it has been completely returned to the shareholders.

Author, with data from NSC Annual Reports

However, the chart showing Norfolk's distributions since 2012 brings to light a situation which can't go on forever. In fact, while dividends have been always completely covered by FCF, the company's buybacks have often made shareholder distributions exceed FCF. This means only one thing: a chunk of these distributions have been funded by debt. Currently, the company has a total debt/net income ratio of 4.6, which is a bit high. In 2012, with a total debt of $8.7 billion and a net income of $Of course, $1.7 billion, this ratio was at 5.11. So, even though the company has increased its debt, it has actually been deleveraging its balance sheet. So, in this case, Norfolk performs better than CSX, whose balance sheet has been increasingly leveraged to fund massive buybacks up to the point its management had to significantly reduce them this year.

Nonetheless, Norfolk has been reducing its share repurchases too this year, getting ready for a tougher economic cycle ahead. In fact, while it has increased its dividends in the first half of the year, from $591 million in 2022 to $615, the purchase and retirement of common stock has fallen dramatically from $1.5 billion last year to only $303 million this year. This creates some downward pressure on the stock.

Valuation

Last year, running a discounted cash flow model, I gave a fair value of around $250. Currently, the stock is trading below $200 a share, factoring in economic weakness and deteriorated financials because of the Ohio incident. As we can see below, the stock is trading at the low end of its 5-year PE range, as well as its EV/EBITDA ratio. Its dividend yield, as a consequence, is at 2.7% which is high compared to the past.

Data by YCharts

According to SA, Norfolk's forward PE is just below 16 and its FCF yield is currently 4.4% which makes the stock look even more interesting.

Conclusion

Overall, Norfolk Southern is a company whose moat and future prospects are almost self-evident. What needs to be addressed is equipment enhancement; attention must be paid not to endanger the balance sheet with massive buybacks. Though the economy may be slowing, impacting Norfolk's revenue for some time, there are many reasons to believe Norfolk will come out of this downturn with stronger results. Therefore, I changed my rating from a hold to a buy, considering it now a tempting long-term investment.