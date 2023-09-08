Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

GSEW: An Equal Weight Fund For 'V'-Shaped Recoveries

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.81K Followers

Summary

  • The large-cap mega-tech companies have rallied hard in 2023, causing market-weight funds to outperform equal-weight ETFs.
  • Equal-weight ETFs like GSEW provide an allocation of roughly 0.2% to each individual equity in the S&P 500 index.
  • The allocation will drift as the market moves, but it gets moved back to the original level on the re-balancing date.
  • Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF rebalances monthly, while RSP rebalances quarterly.
  • This means that GSEW is more likely to be affected by short-term market volatility, as it will be forced to buy more of the losers and sell more of the winners more frequently.

Businessman works on laptop Showing business analytics dashboard with charts, metrics, and KPI to analyze performance and create insight reports for operations management. Data analysis concept.Ai

pcess609

Thesis

2023 has been a very interesting year so far. It started off with the majority of market participants expecting a crash, only for the large cap mega-tech companies to rally hard. The rally has not been equal for all though, with most

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.81K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.