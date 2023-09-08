pcess609

Thesis

2023 has been a very interesting year so far. It started off with the majority of market participants expecting a crash, only for the large cap mega-tech companies to rally hard. The rally has not been equal for all though, with most of the market actually posting muted results when compared to the market-weight S&P 500 index:

Data by YCharts

SPY has a price change percentage almost 3x the other funds considered here, namely the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP), the Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) and the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM).

Both RSP and GSEW are equal weight takes on the largest 500 stocks, while IWM is a proxy for small capitalization stocks. The effect of the 'magnificent seven' in the SPY is very clear from the above graph. However, not all equal weighted ETFs are created equal, and in this article we are going to have a closer look at the Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF, its analytics, its differentiators, and a pro-forma view on whether a retail investor should use this fund over RSP or SPY.

What are equal weight ETFs? Very straight forward instruments actually

Many retail investors actually do not realize that the S&P 500 is a market weight index, meaning that a subset of the 500 stocks making up the index have a large percentual weighting:

SPY Top Holdings (Seeking Alpha)

The top-10 holdings in the SPY make up 31% of the index (as per the Seeking Alpha breakdown), while Apple has the highest single name weighting at 7.45%.

Conversely, ETFs such as RSP and GSEW are equal weighted takes on the largest 500 stocks, meaning each name has an equal weight in the portfolio:

GSEW Top Holdings (Seeking Alpha)

The above represents the top-10 for GSEW, and we can see the significant difference when compared to the SPY. An equal weight fund assigns the same weight to each name in the portfolio. To that end, if we divide 100% by 500 names, we get a 0.2% weight. You will now notice that the percentages in the above graph are not all equal to 0.2%, and in fact they vary a little bit. We are going to show you why.

The answer to the above question is 'rebalancing':

Rebalancing refers to the process of returning the values of a portfolio's asset allocations to the initially defined levels. Over time, asset allocations can change as market performance alters the values of the assets. Rebalancing involves periodically buying or selling the assets in a portfolio to regain and maintain that original, desired level of asset allocation.

Let us walk thorough a very simple example of market changes and rebalancing. Let us say an ETF has only 10 stocks, each accounting for 10% of the portfolio:

Rebalancing Example (Author)

And let us assume further that the only stock that changes in value is the first one, losing 35% of its value. Now, the portfolio allocation has shifted, with the first equity only accounting for 7% of the portfolio rather than the original 10%. If by definition, a manager is running an equal weight portfolio, then on rebalancing date the portfolio manager is going to have to sell some of the shares in each of the other 9 names and purchase more of the first stock. This methodology is basically 'rewarding' the loser in the cohort, by increasing the amount of shares held in the name.

After its next rebalancing date, GSEW will have a portfolio of equities with the same 0.2% weighting.

What does GSEW actually do?

The ETF seeks to provide returns that closely correspond to the performance of the Solactive US Large Cap Equal Weight Index. The Index represents an equal weighted take on the S&P 500. The fund closely resembles the much larger and better known RSP ETF, with one notable difference - monthly rebalancing (whereas RSP does quarterly re-balancings). The other large difference is regarding fees - GSEW charges only 9 bps, while RSP charges 20 bps.

So if they have a quasi-identical build, why is their year to date return profile different?

Data by YCharts

The key here lies in the rebalancing period. While RSP rebalances quarterly, GSEW does so monthly. That makes GSEW more susceptible for outperformance in those cases where we have 'V' shaped recoveries for the initial stock losers. For 2023 that is the case with regional financials:

Data by YCharts

After a very steep fall in March, the regional banks recovered during the subsequent months a part of their underperformance. While RSP was slow to re-balance, GSEW did so immediately (monthly re-balancing), thus was able to ride the 'V'-shaped recovery with a higher amount of regional banks shares. This is how the fund outperformed this year. We can see a similar story in 2020, when the Covid pandemic triggered very aggressive policy response, which resulted in a 'V' shaped recovery in stocks:

Data by YCharts

We can see the two funds having the same drawdown profile, but GSEW having a better recovery one, due to the factors we have mentioned above. The reverse happens though in a long and prolonged drawdown:

Data by YCharts

During 2022 GSEW kept rebalancing every month and buying the 'losers', while RSP did that slower. Because of the cyclical prolonged bear, the GSEW strategy did not pan out. If a recovery or drawdown in a particular subset is prolonged, GSEW is not going to deliver outsized results when compared to RSP. Quite the opposite.

Are Equal Weight funds preferrable over Market Weight long term?

Academic research and historical performance data indicate that equal weight takes on the market outperform on long time frames:

Equal Weight vs Market Weight (AdvisorPerspectives)

The above data and research is done on a range exceeding 50 years. For shorter time frames results can vary, especially for a year like 2023 where there is a confluence of factors that have helped a handful of stocks.

The tech mega-caps have been a safe port this year due to their ironclad balance sheets, market penetration and name recognition. Nobody knows what the future holds, and whether the 'magnificent seven' will underperform in 2024, thus a smart choice in portfolio construction is to allocate capital among both strategies.

Conclusion

GSEW is an equities exchange traded fund. The vehicle is an equal weight take on the S&P 500, and closely resembles the much better known fund RSP, with one notable difference - monthly rebalancing for GSEW versus a quarterly one for RSP. This structural feature helps GSEW in 'V'-shaped recoveries (i.e. quick market recoveries), whereas the fund underperforms RSP during slowly developing drawdowns or up-cycles.

GSEW was helped in 2023 by the quick drawdown and recovery in regional banks, stocks which quickly got a higher allocation at the monthly GSEW rebalancing. Conversely, GSEW underperformed RSP by almost 5% during the slowly developing bear market of 2022. In our opinion GSEW introduces an additional risk factor via its quick rebalancing, factor which long term does not produce better results (on a life-to-date basis GSEW has not produced superior total returns). In our view GSEW is a choice to be made only when market participants believe a very quick recovery is in store after a steep drawdown.