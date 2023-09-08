Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Treasurys: Brace For Equity-Like Capital Gains As Economy Signals Goldilocks Scenario

Sep. 08, 2023 5:52 AM ETiShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT), TLT
Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
6.28K Followers

Summary

  • Bonds have performed poorly over the past 2-3 years, but this doesn't make them a bad investment.
  • Bonds currently offer attractive yields compared to the low interest rate environment, making them a suitable investment option.
  • As yields are likely to drop over the next 12-24 months, on fading inflation pressure and a dovish fed, bonds are poised for a bull market.
  • Expecting a 150-175 basis point drop in yields, I estimate that 20+ year Treasurys may gain 23% to 30%.

Interest rate moving up.

Torsten Asmus

On the backdrop of rising yields, bonds have suffered a horrendous past 2-3 years. For reference, the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) is down about 42% for the trailing 36 months, as compared to a gain of

This article was written by

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
6.28K Followers
5y experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank. Currently working towards the CFA charter. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Not financial advise.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.