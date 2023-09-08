Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Consolidated Water: Hidden Gem But Fully Valued Right Now

Sep. 08, 2023 6:09 AM ETConsolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO)
Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
7K Followers

Summary

  • Consolidated Water is a water solutions company that has seen impressive stock growth in recent months.
  • The company recently increased its dividend for the first time since 2018, indicating confidence in its future prospects.
  • CWCO's strong Q2 results and recent analyst upgrade have contributed to its uptrend, and it is trading at a reasonable standalone valuation.
  • I suggest waiting for a pullback before initiating a position for the long term.

Water Drop Splash. On The Blue Background.

BlackJack3D

"Watching paint dry" is often used to describe a boring activity. In the usually exciting world of investing, the equivalent might as well be "investing in utilities". But boring can also be effective, as proven by companies like Southern Company (

This article was written by

Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
7K Followers
Dividends (DGI and DRIP) and Growth at reasonable price (GARP) for Long-term. Serious money.Fun trading for short-term. Play money.Ideas and thoughts presented in the articles are not professional recommendations.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.