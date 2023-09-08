Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Shell: Cheap Oil Major With High Capital Returns

Sep. 08, 2023 6:30 AM ETShell plc (RYDAF), SHEL
Salix Research profile picture
Salix Research
189 Followers

Summary

  • We are drawn by Shell’s strong project pipeline, leadership in LNG, disciplined investment framework, cheap relative valuation, and capital returns.
  • Q2 results were below consensus estimates, but factors leading to the miss are temporary.
  • Shell's Capital Markets Day announcements and focus on value creation reinforced our positive outlook on the company.

Focus On Rising Petrol Pump Prices

Matthew Horwood/Getty Images News

We present our note on Shell (NYSE:SHEL) (OTCPK:RYDAF), one of the world's largest integrated oil & gas companies, with a Buy rating. We are drawn by Shell's strong project pipeline, leadership in LNG, disciplined investment framework, relative valuation, and capital returns. We

This article was written by

Salix Research profile picture
Salix Research
189 Followers
L/S Equity, Event-Driven, and Activism. Independent and differentiated fundamental analysis.I am a former hedge fund analyst with a passion for research and analysis in my free time. I am to identify attractive investment opportunities and provide added value to my readers

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.